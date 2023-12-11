TahoeSnaps: Winter wonderland; calm before the storm

Get Published

TahoeSnaps is a page where the community can share photos of celebrations, beautiful Tahoe scenes and moments that make you laugh, smile or say, aww. These are photos that capture the sense of what it means to be a member of the community.

Have a photo to share?

Use #TahoeSnaps on Instagram or email a high resolution version (200 DPI or higher and at least 5 inches wide on the longest side) to snapshots@tahoedailytribune.com with information about who you are, what’s going on in the photo, who is in it, and where and when it was taken. Please submit individual photos. Photo collages and graphics will not be accepted. Those submitting may be limited to one published photo per month. These photos may also be used on our Facebook page or Instagram feed.

Walking in a winter wonderland | @ashleybelline

It’s the calm before the storm! | @sandyhughes

And just like that, winter hits Tahoe. | @ashleerbest

These two English mastiffs think that they are lapdogs! | @lin_pruett_photography

December 5 sunset | @maaki118

First snow day of the year, and first year with a #skirose pass. | @sierranevadaneil

Always feels like a Bob Ross painting when I’m here | @kylegrobertson

Secret Cove | @campwillpower