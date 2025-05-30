Take a ride to the past: the 76th Annual Historic Wagon Train rolls through Tahoe

The sound of hoofbeats and the turning of wooden wheels, the sight of rancher hats, pioneer dresses, and covered wagons are all unusual in this modern age. But for the Wagon Train, they trace a historical route that’s been ridden by members of the Hwy 50 Association since 1949, following in the footsteps (and wheel tracks) of pioneers traveling West in search of gold. This summer marks the 76th run of the journey from Round Hill, Nevada all the way to Placerville, California—which you can follow from May 31 to June 7.

The event originated as a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Gold Rush, where the wagons would travel along Echo Summit and the Highway 50 corridor, known as the “Roaring Road.” Small businesses along the highway also benefitted from the Wagon Train, which drew a considerable crowd in its first year. Though it was anticipated to be a one-time event, the Wagon Train was so successful that they brought the event back in 1951, only skipping it once more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wagon Train goes up Echo Summit. Provided / Ron Harris

South Lake Tahoe in particular holds a special place on the trail, because of its role in Nevada’s mining boom too–when the Comstock Lode was discovered in 1859, Tahoe became the midway point between a gold rush and silver rush. Some of the clear-cutting done in Tahoe was to support the sudden demand for lumber in mines, used to stabilize the weak rock in the Nevadan silver mines.

“It’s more than just an event,” said board member George Alger. “What we’re really doing is recreating this way of life, bringing people together for a common purpose.” Alger, who joined back in the 80s, has seen the group grow and shrink over the years, but has spoken about how tight-knit the community is. The Wagon Train brings families, horse enthusiasts, history buffs, and many more people together to continue the trek on the Roaring Road, teaching people about the realities of the journey.

The Wagon Train events run from May 31 to June 7. Provided / Ron Harris

Alger recalled older versions of the event: when he’d received approval to let them camp the night in Sutter’s Fort (and even gotten the okay to drink beer in the historic site), cooking corn in John Sutter’s kettle, ensuring that they’d continue to have the permits to keep riding, and making the Wagon Train a state historic event. “Coordinating this is a massive effort, but we’re always excited to keep us on the road.”

Nowadays, the Wagon Train’s route has stabilized, taking them through Tahoe, Meyers, over Echo Summit, to Fresh Pond and Placerville. Overseeing the wagons and the journey is President Steve Downer, who operates as the wagonmaster during the journey.

“I originally joined 17 years ago because I had an interest in horses and wagons, and I thought ‘This is something I need to do,'” said Downer. Now, he’s trying to garner more interest in young people to join the club. Horses are a major attraction, but so is the historical accuracy—the event re-enacts the Gold Rush migration with the original historic wagons that made the trip. And the group typically wears historic attire and utilizes the traditional way the pioneers would have harnessed their horses.

“What we do on our trip is just a fraction of what they did,” said Downer with a note of respect in his voice. “It’s important to keep this running, keep up that interest, and continue that tradition.”

The Tahoe Basin has a long history of celebrating the event, throwing parties at the Historical Society, writing musicals and plays to be performed en route, and providing a place for travelers to sleep for the night.

Carol Sprecklesen, a resident of Tahoe since the 1980s, began her journey on the Wagon Train after encountering them at the Round Hill Shopping Center. She, too, says she was “caught by the bug” and purchased a horse to ride the trail in 1989.

Sprecklesen has played a big role in getting Tahoe residents involved–she says she wants to “try to get the Wagon Train back to where it was” when the event was much larger. She’s been in contact with schools to sponsor Wagon Train trips for students. This year, a student has been chosen from Sierra House Elementary School.

Before the Wagon Train rolls into town, the South Lake Tahoe Historical Society will host a “Western Days” party on May 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with vendors, activities, and historical actors playing Mark Twain and a member of the Donner Party. Then, if you’re riding the Wagon Train, you’ll need to meet with the crew at Round Hill Shopping Center at 6 p.m.

The Wagon Train will be traveling through Tahoe on Sunday, June 1, where they’ll stop at the Historical Society at noon—the group invites questions and interaction from anyone interested in learning what they’re up to.

The Wagon Train will be traveling through Tahoe on Sunday, June 1. Provided / Ron Harris

On Thursday, June 5, the Wagon Train will be staying the day at Fresh Pond, where they’ll have an auctioneer, merchandise, and other activities for those who drop by, before they make their way down to Placerville on the 7 of June.

And if you find yourself intrigued enough to ride along, the Hwy 50 Association takes reservations for those who want to join the journey.

“It becomes part of you in a way. It gets in your blood,” said Alger, who said he’s found lifelong friendships and bonds through the event, which he helps plan year-round.

“Famous people have ridden this Wagon Train, but really anyone can ride,” said Sprecklesen, who participates in other wagon train events in the U.S. “You keep history alive by participating in it.”

Downer recounted sitting atop a wagon, watching the four horses trotting over the mountain, gazing out at the scenery. “It’s a trip that certainly provides a different point of view.”

For more information on the event and how to join, visit the Hwy 50 Association’s website at hwy50wagontrain.com .

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.