Take care of your hearing

Even with noise protection (headphones, earplugs) and volume control, over time, our hearing can begin to lose its strength. However, with timely detection and treatment, many individuals can maintain or restore their hearing.

Signs of Hearing Loss

Common indicators of hearing loss in adults include:

• Difficulty understanding conversations, especially in noisy environments

• Frequently asking others to repeat themselves or speak louder

• Feeling that others are not speaking clearly

• Struggling to hear high-pitched sounds, such as doorbells or phones ringing

• Turning up the volume of devices

• Experiencing ringing or buzzing sounds in the ears (tinnitus)

Getting a Diagnosis

If you experience hearing loss, don’t wait: see an audiologist who can help diagnose the source of hearing loss — such as excessive noise exposure or a medically treatable condition — and suggest measures to prevent further deterioration of hearing, or refer to a specialist if needed.

Treatment

Treatment for hearing loss depends on its cause and severity, and on individual circumstances. Common treatment options include:

Hearing aids: These electronic devices amplify the sounds you need to enhance your hearing. Modern hearing aids fitted by an audiologist are discreet, comfortable, and can be tailored to your specific needs. Most models have bluetooth built in to keep you connected to your loved ones, music and favorite movies.

Assistive listening devices (ALDs): ALDs are designed to improve hearing in specific situations. They include devices such as amplified telephones, TV listening systems, and personal FM systems.

Marina Mulvey, AuD, is an audiologist with Barton Audiology. Barton Audiology works in tandem with Barton Ear, Nose, and Throat to offer comprehensive services for hearing-related issues, including custom-molded ear plugs, hearing aid evaluations, and hearing treatments. For more information, call 530.543.5815 or visit BartonHealth.org.