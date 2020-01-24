Take Care Tahoe launches billboard to encourage responsible recreation

A digital billboard was constructed on I-80 Eastbound in Colfax, Calif.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In an effort to reduce littering in the basin, Take Care Tahoe has launched an informational billboard on Interstate 80.

The digital billboard, visible on I-80 Eastbound in Colfax, Calif. Will rotate messages that are meant to remind visitors to practice more responsible behaviors with humorous messages.

“The goal is to make people laugh and pay attention long enough to think about changing their behavior,” Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO said.

The first billboard says, “Be No. 1 at picking up No. 2,” referring to the amount of dog poop left around the basin.

Other core issues the billboard will focus on is trash at sledding hills, drinking tahoe tap and other general litter messages.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority plan to get funding for a second billboard on the U.S. Highway 50 corridor to reach visitors coming to the other side of the lake. Berry said she encourages people to take pictures of the billboard and share on social media.

“If we could get people to pay attention, people and the environment would be happier,” Berry said.

Take Care Tahoe is a group of over 50 partners with a shared goal of creating campaigns to change the culture of people who live in and visit the Tahoe Basin.

To learn more, visit takecaretahoe.org.