Take Out of the Week: Chicken in a Barrel

Chicken in a Barrel slow cooks its meat in 10-gallon drums.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As we navigate through this time of uncertainty, we have postponed the Drink of the Week column and are replacing it with a take out option for the week. Support local businesses and stay safe, Tahoe.

If you have never had the luxury of diving into meat that’s been cooked for hours in a barrel, then this weeks take out option is an indulgence that shouldn’t be missed.

Chicken in a Barrel’s meat is slow cooked in 10-gallon drum barrels every day. The result is protein as tender as a newborn baby’s smile and as juicy as a daytime soap opera love triangle.

The best example of this might be their number one seller in Tahoe: the chicken and ribs combo platter. So if you’re one going through the painstaking process of choosing between beef or chicken, why not just do both? If the portion is too much for you to handle, I can promise you the leftover meat will dice nicely to make a delicious taco the following day. And just like that, you’ve got two meals in one.

Support Local Journalism Donate



If you’re looking for something between two slices of bread, their pulled pork can be enjoyed as a classic sandwich with house made coleslaw or as a smoky grilled cheese. Either can have fries and a drink added for a flat $10 meal deal.

Not only are they still serving up their full menu, they are also throwing out creative specials with all your favorite proteins so be sure to check in what those might be ahead of time.

And if all those options aren’t enough, they have partnered up with local breweries (South Lake Brewing Co. and Cold Water) to create a one-stop shop for supporting local business. I’m hoping we all can agree the best paring with good BBQ is an ice-cold beer. If not, I’m going to need some convincing so you better bring you’re A-game argument.

While we still have snow in the forecast here in Tahoe, it doesn’t hurt to dream of lazy summer days on the beach and barbecue. In fact, it’s probably good to get in a few practice rounds regardless. Aloha!

Chicken in a Barrel is located at 2100 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. For more information call them at 530-600-4480 or visit them online at chickeninabarrel.com.