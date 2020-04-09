Take Out of the Week: Crazy Good Bakery

Crazy Good Bakery is offering delicious take home treats.

Justine Dhollande / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As we navigate through this time of uncertainty, we have postponed the Drink of the Week column and are replacing it with a take out option for the week. Support local businesses and stay safe, Tahoe.

If the thought of daily freshly baked goods along with a coffee in the morning is your idea of a good time right now, then wake up and smell the deliciousness that’s Crazy Good. Not only are they still doing all your morning faves (full menu is still available), but don’t sleep on their sweet options – they’re just as tasty.

But first, let’s start with that important meal of the day: breakfast. Yes, they have all your beverage bells and whistles like lattes and coffees (they even make their own chai), but it’s really those handheld gems that shine here.

If you’re going through warm soft, salted pretzel withdrawals, then the sea salt bagel has all the same feels. One of the best things about their bagels is that you can order a bag of them at a discount – just call ahead so you don’t wipe out the inventory for the rest of us.

If you find that you just can’t choose which bagel flavor to go with, then try one in the morning and get another as a sandwich. Their garlic bagel and turkey with a pesto schemer (all made in-house) is as legit as M.C. Hammer. Well, that one song, anyways.

And it’s not just bagels that are getting the special treatment. They’ve been crushing the pie and cake scene – especially as we head into Easter weekend. Their newest pie – the razzleberry – is a combo of blackberry and raspberry with a crumb topping that hasn’t been able to stay on the shelf long enough for the smell to reach your nostrils.

Speaking of Easter, they are closed on Sunday but staying open a little longer on Saturday if you’re not in the mood to cook (isn’t that all of us right now?). Whether it’s delectable morning treats or afternoon sweets, you can find a way to still make the holiday extra special – even if looking for something gluten free.

Their grab and go walk up window makes eating pie on a Sunday afternoon in Tahoe a breeze. Just don’t eat it all before you get home – and save some for the Easter Bunny.

Crazy Good Bakery is located at 2040 Dunlap Dr. in South Lake Tahoe. They are currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day except Tuesday (closed). Friday and Saturday close time is extended until 1:30 p.m. For more information call them at 530-600-1771 or follow them daily on Facebook or Instagram.