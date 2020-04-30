Take Out of the Week: Fumo and MacDuff’s

Fumo's clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl.

As we navigate through this time of uncertainty, we have postponed the Drink of the Week column and are replacing it with a takeout option for the week. Support local businesses and stay safe, Tahoe.

Fumo

Those of you that have been saddened in place because you could not get your eggs benedict in the morning, the cure for happiness is here. Fumo, after a short hiatus, is back open and ready for business starting this Friday, May 1.

Yes, all the benny’s you know and love, from the crab cake benny to the bacon avo benny, are on the menu. And why not make it a true breakfast party? You can add in a mimosa (or two – no judging) or a bloody Mary to go right along with your favorite breakfast menu item.

Before I get ahead of myself, I need to make sure I mention one of my favorites on the menu, the clam chowder. Loaded with clams, the briny and creamy combination mixed with white wine and garlic sends this dish into flavor overload. The piece de resistance is that you can still get it in a sourdough bread bowl. I’m a sucker for sourdough, but when I can tear apart pieces of that San Francisco treat that have been marinated in goodness, I’m in hog heaven with a golden feeding trough.

So it’s getting warm out and you really don’t want a soup – I get it. Not to worry. There are plenty of other items on the menu that are perfect for our current weather – lobster deviled eggs, shrimp tacos, and ahi poke flatbread – to name a few.

If you’re busy in the day and don’t have time for breakfast or lunch, the dinner menu doesn’t disappoint. You can’t go wrong with either the short ribs (braised in red wine with an ancho chili puree) or the beef tenderloin. The latter hits you with a great combination of salty (cotija cheese) and sweet (sun-dried tomato) and a red wine reduction waterfall that brings it all together.

Fumo is also joining their sister restaurant (Austin’s) for a happy hour where you can get $3 off starters and a house beer, wine or cocktails for $5. While you still can’t get together bar-style, you’re encouraged to tailgate (socially distant, of course) while you eat or drink. Just no loitering, ok.

Fumo is located at 120 Country Club Drive No. 61 in Incline Village. They are open 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. for dinner. Days of the week and hours might vary based on stay at home orders. For the most up-to-date information, call them at 775-833-2200 or visit them online at fumotahoe.com for direct ordering.

MacDuff’s

Everything you know and love about the locals-favorite Scottish Pub, only now available for enjoyment in your shelter shack, MacDuff’s is still dialing up the favorites you’ve grown to love, plus a few little twists that may only be available during this time.

Before we get ahead of ourselves on the new items, let’s take a trip down memory lane and talk about the staples. Not quite everything from the main menu is still available currently, so it’s best to double check their Facebook page for the most updated list.

Regardless, they’re still rockin’ the favorites like wood-fired pizzas, truffled mac and cheese, fish and chips, chicken nuggets and corned beef and cabbage. If you’ve not had these fairly traditional menu items the MacDuff’s way, I’m here to tell you they are anything from traditional in taste. Just. Trust. Me.

Sticking with traditional, I need to point out one of my go-to’s: Cottage Pie. Your Holy Trinity of carrots, celery and onion combined with freshly ground beef in luscious gravy topped with a cheesy potato crust – oh yeah, it should have its own zip code it’s that good.

And for those new items – well, one’s not so new – the bread pudding now has the option of adding your favorite topping. Chocolate chips, crushed graham crackers, toasted marshmallow (or all three for a s’mores delight), or the soon-to-be bananas foster, you can put yourself in a food coma in the luxury of your own home. If that isn’t winning, I don’t know what is.

If savory is more up your alley, their panko-parmesan crusted fried chicken sandwich is the new kid on the block. You can even get it smothered in your favorite wing sauce (go Scottish thunder if you’re up for it). Oh, they bake their own bread so if the chicken isn’t indulgent enough, that should be the cherry on top.

Well, close to it anyways, because they’re also serving up 22-ounce draft beers (Pliny the Elder included) for $6 and 22-ounce cocktails for only $7. I guess those would be the chocolate sauce on top of the cherry … I’m obviously thinking too much.

MacDuff’s Public House is located at 1041 Fremont Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. They are currently open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day for takeout. For more information call them at 530-542-8777 or hit up their website at macduffspub.com.