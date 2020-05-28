Take Out of the Week: Harumi Sushi

Yummy-looking Sushi from Harumi.

Provided

As we navigate through this time of uncertainty, we have postponed the Drink of the Week column and are replacing it with a takeout option for the week. Support local businesses and stay safe, Tahoe.

Harumi Sushi

In talking with Harumi about their menu this week, one of the first things we talked about was something actually not on their menu: lobster. Yes, they have lobster roll specials, but when the words “deep fried lobster” were spoken, everything else just seemed to fade away (and perhaps a little drool trickled down my lip, I don’t remember). Either way, you had me at deep fried lobster.

Like Forrest Gump, that’s all I’m going to say about that. Moving on.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Any time I see ramen on a menu, I’m a sucker. It’s just so delicious. Harumi’s is no exception.

Their Tonkatsu ramen is as comforting as that fuzzy bear you clinched tightly as a toddler and it comes in a bowl the size of a human head. Well maybe not quite that big, but according to that cute kid on “Jerry Maguire,” the human head weighs eight pounds. So while the bowl might not weigh quite that much, for its size its very light and delicate — a perfect starter for binging that Netflix show that’s been in your queue for months.

But what’s a sushi restaurant without some defining rolls? All of their sauces, aiolis and ponzus for their rolls are made from scratch, in-house. So not only do you have the taste of fresh seafood, but the other ingredients to match.

Let’s start with the super sexy sexy roll. Not to be confused with the sexy sexy roll, this one goes a little further over the top in its whispers of sweet nothings and seductive advances. Cucumber, jalapeno, spicy tuna, topped with yellowtail, spicy ponzu, spicy mayo, habanero and jalapeno masago — yeah, it’s the melting pot of sushi rolls, but oh what an inviting melting pot it is.

Likewise, the Danielle roll (avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, spicy tuna, fried asparagus, topped with tuna, salmon, lemon, sweet sauce, spicy mayo, hot sauce and green onions) goes big on ingredients, but also big in flavor. Sure, it’s got a little bit of a bite, but after the super sexy sexy roll, what do you expect – a gentle touch?

If you’re in the mood for something different, it’s not every day you can grab unique Korean dishes at a sushi place. Very distinct and super authentic, their Gal Bi (short ribs marinated in house sauce) gives you the perfect balance of sweet and smoky.

Yes, I could go on and on about their bento boxes, or their udon, or the fact that their dishes come out looking like a work of art, but let’s end it on a sweet dessert note. What do you say when you have a belly full of sushi and are two steps away from a food coma? Show me the mochi!

Harumi Sushi is located at 212 Elks Point Rd. No. 208 in Zephyr Cove, Nev. Current hours are 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 – 9 p.m. daily (Sundays close at 8 p.m.). For more information visit them online at sushiharumitahoe.com, by phone at 775-580-7885, or for delivery, use Doordash.