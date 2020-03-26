Take Out of the Week: Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Curbside Family Deal

Lake Tahoe AleWorX at its Y location is offering up a tasty $25 take home special.

Provided

As we navigate through this time of uncertainty, we have postponed the Drink of the Week column and are replacing it with a take out option for the week. Support local businesses and stay safe, Tahoe.

This week’s take out option has to be in everyone’s top five (or at least top 10) favorite foods: pizza. I mean who can turn down a slice of Heaven with fresh toppings and melted cheese. Not me. Ever. It’s like my kryptonite.

If you have a family this may be the perfect fit for those nights when you don’t want to cook. Right now that’s like every night for me. I have to listen to them all day and cook dinner for them? Whatever.

For $25 the “Curbside Family Deal” includes one cheese pizza, one specialty pie (your choice) and a Caesar salad just to make sure your getting those greens. You can even add two bottled/canned beers for a small upcharge, which might be a good idea if your daily dosage of small children has hit its max.

If you’re struggling with which specialty pie to add, I’d recommend either the Pera (Pear) or the Avventura (Adventure). I like the stinky cheese, so gorgonzola combined with pears, honey and fresh arugula is my idea of a good time.

If the stank cheese isn’t your cup of tea, then running into the familiar arms of sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella for a hug we don’t need to socially distance from is a great alternative. Throw in some supporting characters of roasted garlic, fresh jalapenos, pine nuts and cherry tomatoes and boom – wood-fired magic.

If there’s one thing this whole ordeal has taught us it’s that time with family around the dinner table shouldn’t be taken for granted – even if you have to spend all day with them. All. Day.

Check please!

Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s Y location is located at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in the Crossing shopping center. Their current hours are daily from noon to 7 p.m. For more information call them at 530-600-0442.