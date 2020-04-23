Take Out of the Week: Orchid’s Thai Cuisine

Orchid's Thai Cuisine is this week's featured Take Out of the Week.

Mike Peron / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As we navigate through this time of uncertainty, we have postponed the Drink of the Week column and are replacing it with a take out option for the week. Support local businesses and stay safe, Tahoe.

Color, taste, aromas that send your nostrils spinning (in a good way) – if there’s one thing that Thai food is, it’s not easy to recreate at home. But it just so happens this week’s take out option can help with that. No more turning your kitchen into a warzone with protein and sauce shrapnel – there’s an easier way: Orchids.

The good news is that their entire menu is at your disposal. So if you just need that mid-day fix, lunch specials are still intact. Or, if you want to go big and hit your whole family with a tsunami wave of flavor, dinner (including the chef’s specials) is every night of the week (except Monday).

Starting with lunch, we can’t talk about it without mentioning the specials start at only $7.95. Lucky for us, curry is on that list and you can dress it up in a variety of different ways. But if you’re taking recommendations, go with the pumpkin curry. It’ll give Waldo a run for his money, because you’re not finding anything like this outside of Tahoe. Sweet and savory in a red curry peanut Jacuzzi, you can’t go wrong.

Everything is chopped fresh daily you know you’re getting their best effort. If you’re a vegetarian, you can always go that route with any dish. The best part about all their dishes is you can customize to fit your taste blossoms. Extra spicy? No problem. Shrimp, chicken and pineapple in my slightly crispy fried rice? Yes please.

The menu does turn over slightly for dinner, so make sure you’re choosing from the right menu. If you’re in the mood for the local’s favorite, then you have to dive into the Pad Thai. Flat rice noodles stir-fried with veggies, shrimp and chicken in their beloved tamarind sauce — you just may need to order two because there will not be leftovers if you only go with one.

If you’re looking for a little less traditional than Pad Thai, the chef specials are the way to roll. With names like Pottery Shrimp and Fantasy Island, you can find some of the best seafood options on the menu.

And, if you’re able to pair all of this with a bottle of wine or sake, you know I’m going to mention it, so consider it mentioned. Cheers.

Orchid’s Thai Cuisine is located at 2180 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe and is open Tuesday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (lunch) and 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (dinner). Take out and delivery (through Door Dash) is available. For complete menu, visit them online at orchidstahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-544-5541.