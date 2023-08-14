Take the Tahoe Daily Tribune reader survey for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card!

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – If you have ever picked up a copy of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, visited tahoedailytribune.com, or follow the Tahoe Daily Tribune on social media, you probably have some thoughts on how we cover Lake Tahoe. We are giving our readers the opportunity to share those ideas with us by taking our latest reader survey.

Maybe you love that we publish a new edition of the Tahoe Daily Tribune every Friday that’s free to read. Maybe you provide us with news tips about things happening in our community that aren’t on our radar. Or maybe you can offer feedback about things we could be doing better.

The reader survey is your chance to share your thoughts, both good and bad, so that the Tahoe Daily Tribune team can proactively realign our goals with what our readers want to see from us.

The survey takes roughly seven minutes to complete. You can expect questions regarding where you live, where and how often you read the Tahoe Daily Tribune, where you get your news, and what topics interest you the most.

As an incentive to take the survey, we will be randomly selecting three survey respondents who provide their email addresses to win a $100 Visa gift card. Take the survey for your chance to win!