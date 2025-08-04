Talie Jane Interiors expands business services including a new furniture showroom

STATELINE, Nev. – After 17 years of designing interiors from Chicago to Lake Tahoe, Talie Jane Interiors has expanded its offerings to include a luxury furniture showroom and general contracting services, transforming the company into a comprehensive, three-pronged design business.

Known around the Tahoe region as primarily a full-service interior design business, the firm now includes custom cabinetry, closet systems, window coverings, and an in-house furniture showroom. The new showroom, which opened in December 2024 and is adjacent to their existing offices, adds another layer to the company’s scope with nearly 2,400 square feet of high-end furniture, artwork, rugs, lighting, and accessories.

“We’re in a furniture desert,” said owner and Principal Designer Talie Jane (a.k.a. Natalie Schiestel). “Now our clients can actually sit on the sofas and chairs, feel the quality, and better understand what they’re buying. It’s a game-changer for comfort and confidence.”

The nearly 2,400 square feet expansion has high-end furniture, artwork, rugs, lighting, and accessories. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The general contracting prong of the business brings all aspects of remodeling and construction under one roof. Led by Jane’s husband and business partner, Ryan Schiestel, and managed by their in-house general contractor, the construction branch works seamlessly with the design team to streamline projects and timelines.

“Having design and construction under one umbrella means better communication, faster execution, and ultimately cost savings,” said Jane. “When time is money, an integrated approach really pays off.”

The company’s service area spans both Nevada and California. While interior design clients come from across the Lake Tahoe region – including Reno, Carson City, Truckee, and even as far as Napa and Sonoma – construction services are currently only focused on the Nevada side.

The furniture showroom has also become a hub for community engagement. Each month, Talie Jane Interiors hosts public workshops featuring guest artists and design professionals. The popular “Third Friday” series has included live painting demonstrations (most recently from local artist Scott Forrest) and interactive talks about the intersection of art and design.

“Our goal is not only to showcase beautiful pieces but to be a resource and inspiration for the community,” Jane said.

With its expanded services and community events, Talie Jane Interiors is not only redefining its own identity but also helping to fill long-standing gaps in the regional design landscape. Whether customers are in need of a single piece of furniture or a full-scale home remodel, the firm now offers a more streamlined, one-stop shop experience.

Talie Jane Interiors is located at 255 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline, NV. For more information, you can reach them by phone at (855) 825-4352 or visit them online at taliejaneinteriors.com .