Tallac Historic Site opens Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tallac Historic Site will officially open for the summer season on Memorial Day Weekend, starting Saturday, May 29 through Sunday, September 26.

Nestled in a 250-year old Jeffrey Pine grove on 150 acres of National Forest System lands, the Tallac Historic Site features the Baldwin-Pope Estates, including a collection of 19 structures that are listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The once rustic luxury resort getaway for wealthy San Francisco Bay Area families is made up of main houses, cabins, caretaker and servants quarters, service and storage units and a boathouse. The site has been painstakingly preserved, restored and maintained by a joint partnership between the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and the non-profit interpretive partner, Tahoe Heritage Foundation.

Open daily during the summer months, the public is free to wander throughout the site which includes gardens and several outdoor museum exhibit buildings that give visitors a peek into the luxury summer lifestyle of the early 1900’s. The Tallac Museum/Gift Shop and Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California history exhibit in the 100-year old Baldwin House is open Thursdays to Sundays.

The popular Pope Estate Tour is back, having been closed last summer due to COVID. The one- hour signature Pope Tour will operate with a limited capacity and attendees may be required to wear masks. Larger groups may be considered if under the same household. The Tahoe Heritage Foundation strongly recommends booking tours in advance by calling 530-541-5227, for the latest information and updates as restrictions may relax.

The Tahoe Heritage Foundation also hosts several educational events and activities at the site. While the Annual Gatsby Festival has been canceled for 2021, the Sunset Soiree is being planned for Saturdays, July 10 and August 14, as well as an Afternoon Tea, Sunday, August 15. For information and the latest schedule of programs that include Heritage Days, Washoe Ways, Kitchen Kids, Tea & Scones, Art demonstrations and the Blacksmith shop, visit http://www.tahoeheritage.org .





The Tallac Historic site is primarily funded by public donations and staffed with the support of passionate volunteers and stewards who help maintain the site during the summer months. The Tahoe Heritage Foundation is seeking volunteers with a variety of skills as tour guides, in retail, as well as for special events, marketing, restoration, maintenance and trail work.

“We’re excited to finally reopen the Tallac Historic Site this year. It’s been a long and difficult time for everyone and after a devastating summer last year, we hope that locals and visitors alike will come to support the preservation of this local landmark by taking a tour, visiting the museum/gift shop, volunteering and/or donating,” remarked Jude Markward, Director of Operations.

For more information on how to support the Tahoe Heritage Foundation, visit http://www.tahoeheritage.org to volunteer or to make a donation.

Source: Tahoe Heritage Foundation