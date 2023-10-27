Tamara Wallace elected to CALAFCO’s Board

PLACERVILLE, Calif. – At its June 28, 2023 meeting, the El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission nominated Tamara Wallace to be elected to the Board of Directors of the California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions.

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, members of theCALAFCO Central Region elected Tamara to serve as their representative of the CALAFCO Board of Directors. She will serve as a city representative for the 19 counties in the Central Region, spanning from Placer to the north to Kern to the south. CALAFCO Board seats span a two-year term, with no term limits.

“I am honored to represent the Central Region on the CALAFCO Board and look forward to working to further the agenda of all LAFCO agencies across the State of California, most especially El Dorado LAFCO,” said Wallace.