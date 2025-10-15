Tamara Wallace hires former judge to represent her in pending criminal matter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Former South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace announced on Wednesday that she has hired criminal defense attorney Steven C. Bailey. Bailey, from Placerville, Calif., will represent Wallace in a potential criminal pending matter, which is under investigation by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s office.

Bailey is a retired El Dorado County Superior Court Judge and a 2018 candidate for California Attorney General. He has over 35 years of criminal law defense experience, which includes defending clients in a January 6th case in Washington D.C. federal court, murder and death penalty cases, and a number of complex white collar criminal matters.

Bailey’s office is in Placerville, and according to a press release, Placerville will be the likely venue for this case.