Tamara Wallace hires former judge to represent her in pending criminal matter
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Former South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace announced on Wednesday that she has hired criminal defense attorney Steven C. Bailey. Bailey, from Placerville, Calif., will represent Wallace in a potential criminal pending matter, which is under investigation by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s office.
Bailey is a retired El Dorado County Superior Court Judge and a 2018 candidate for California Attorney General. He has over 35 years of criminal law defense experience, which includes defending clients in a January 6th case in Washington D.C. federal court, murder and death penalty cases, and a number of complex white collar criminal matters.
Bailey’s office is in Placerville, and according to a press release, Placerville will be the likely venue for this case.
