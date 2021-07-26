Tamarack Fire 45% contained; Evacuations lifted for some

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Some mandatory evacuations have been removed for residents displaced due to the Tamarack Fire as containment has reached 45%.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office is letting residents back into several communities, including Woodfords, Alpine Village, Diamond Valley Road, Markleeville, Markleeville Village, Shay Creek, Grover Hot Springs, East Fork Resort, Crystal Springs and Wylder Resort.

Alpine and Douglas counties ended evacuations in 15 communities in all, meaning nearly 2,000 residents are able to return to their homes. The number of people still under evacuation orders is approximately 300.

California State Route 88 remains closed to through traffic but officials will let residents past who have proof of residence, identification or utility bill.

Evacuations are still in place for Blue Lakes Road, Upper and Lower Blue Lakes Campground and California State Route 4 corridor from the junction at California State Route 89 to Ebbetts Pass.

The fire as of Monday morning is at 67,674 acres, growing slightly overnight, and containment jumped from 27% to 45% in the last 24 hours.

Widespread haze from wildfire smoke is affecting air quality at Lake Tahoe. Smoke from the Tamarack Fire to the south and the Dixie Fire to the north has drifted into the basin creating less than ideal conditions to be outside.

The air quality is similar all around the lake Monday morning. Those sensitive to smoke should try to avoid spending time outdoors, and those spending a lot of time outdoors will likely see some effects, according to purpleair.com.

U.S. Highway 395 has been reopened in both directions with no restrictions as of Monday morning.