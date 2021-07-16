Tamarack Fire grows; Death Ride canceled

The Tamarack Fire can be seen from Carson Pass.

Bill Rozak/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. – Tamarack Fire, near Markleeville and Pleasant Valley has grow to an estimated 500 acres.

Smoke from the fire, first reported around 4 p.m. on Friday July 16, can be seen from the Carson City, Carson Valley and Markleeville.

According to Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, firefighters are on scene and actively engaged in suppression operations. Two helicopters, air tankers, and air attack have been ordered and are on scene.

“The fire’s location, hazards to firefighters, conditions on the ground, past fire history, resource availability and weather forecasts are some of the factors taken into account when selecting a management strategy for any wildfire,” the incident report states.

It is burning actively on all flanks.

Due to the fire, the Death Ride, which was scheduled to take place Saturday July 17 has been canceled.

Call the Alpine County Sheriff Office for evacuation information at 530-694-2231.