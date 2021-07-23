Tamarack Fire rages to the east; Line holding at Woodfords

The black line shows containment on the Tamarack Fire. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tamarack Fire is rampaging to the east, but containment appears to be holding on the northwest flank in the Woodfords area, south of Lake Tahoe, just outside the basin.

The blaze grew to more than 50,000 acres as of Thursday morning but the Nevada Wildfire Information Map shows that figure could easily be at 60,000 acres.

Officials said the fire is 4% contained, and that is entirely on the northwest flank near Woodfords. The updated fire map shows containment may be better than 4%.

Firefighters protecting structures in the Woodfords area said that favorable winds had helped slow down the fire in that area. Crews from multiple agencies have established a hand line to stop fire spread and protect structures.

The fire raged into Douglas County on Tuesday night, crossed and forced closure of U.S. Highway 395 the next day, and is now threatening Lyon County.

Douglas County authorities issued evacuation notices on Thursday night for about 1,200 Topaz Ranch Estates residents.

Lyon County authorities notified residents of Smith Valley near Wellington, east of TRE, they should be prepared to evacuate.

Conditions on Friday are expected to be similar to Thursday with continued extreme to active fire behavior. Officials said fire spread will be primarily to the north and east.