TAMBA advances trail advocacy, hires Brey as new executive director

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association has hired a new executive director that will help provide leadership to implement the group’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan.

New director Drew Brey will lead the multiyear objective that prompts collaboration between trail users, land managers, businesses, philanthropists, and public agencies to improve Lake Tahoe trails and trail access for all.

“As TAMBA continues to grow, we are thrilled to welcome Drew to our team of passionate builders, riders, and trail stewards,” said Ben Fish, TAMBA board president. “His deep knowledge of the recreation industry, strong relationships in the right places, and experience with environmental planning is just what we need to implement our strategic plan and strengthen the mountain biking community in Tahoe.”

Bray joins TAMBA after a 30-year career in the ski industry, where he built teams that delivered a rewarding outdoor recreation experience, and forged strong relationships with local, state and federal government agencies, including the US Forest Service. He spent six years on the Lake Tahoe Federal Advisory Committee working with the Department of Agriculture on Federal spending to improve the overall quality of Lake Tahoe. He also served with the California Air Resources Board as the Ski Industry Representative, developing programs and actions to fight climate change and protect the public from the harmful effects of air pollution.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to join this amazing organization,” Brey said in a release. “TAMBA has become the role model for delivering land stewardship by building and maintaining trails for all users with an amazing group of donors and trail volunteers. It is my goal to continue to deliver even more collaborative community relationships, trails for all outdoor users and increased mountain bike opportunities for our supporters. I feel very fortunate to live and recreate in this amazing alpine mountain environment and look forward to contributing to help others find opportunities to enjoy it.”

Bray is a longtime South Lake Tahoe local and avid mountain biker. He serves as head coach for the Alta Alpina NICA youth mountain bike team, leading the next generation of trail users.

For more information, visit tamba.org .

To further support sustainable, multiple-use trails in Tahoe, donations can be made to TAMBA at tamba.org/donate .