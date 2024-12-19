TAMBA approaches goal of raising $250,000 for Tahoe trails

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association exceeded $200,000 in its end of year giving drive.

Provided / TAMBA

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) recently reached a major milestone in its 2024 End-of-Year Giving Drive, exceeding $200,000 in funds raised since the beginning of the campaign in mid-October this year. This puts the organization at 80% of the way to its ultimate goal of raising $250,000 for Tahoe trails by the end of December.

“We are delighted by the progress made so far and are so grateful to our supporters for their incredible generosity,” said Jessica Smith, TAMBA Board Chair. “$250,000 will go a long way in contributing to TAMBA’s ability to build and maintain a bright future for sustainable recreation in the Lake Tahoe basin, especially in light of anticipated federal funding and capacity cuts next year. To have surpassed $200,000 in donations already reflects how important multi-use trails are to our community, and it truly is a special thing to be part of.”

All funds raised during this year’s campaign will directly contribute to TAMBA’s prospective projects, including supporting the construction of 45 miles of brand new multi-use trails upon approval of the US Forest Service’s Basin Wide Trails Analysis Project. Donations could also support such initiatives as expanding TAMBA’s Pro Trail Building Crew, increasing its tool inventory to support larger volunteer trail work days, and expanding its capacity to partner with land managers to build and maintain trails in Nevada State Parks and the El Dorado National Forest.

Interested donors are encouraged to visit TAMBA’s website at tamba.org/2024-end-of-year-giving-drive to learn more about the impact of their donation and the many ways to donate. TAMBA extends its heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported their fundraising efforts to date.