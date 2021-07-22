TAMBA completes ‘world-class’ trail on Tahoe’s West Shore
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service has completed the Stanford Rock Trail on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe.
The project involved more than three years of hand-built singletrack construction, yielding more than five miles of trail with over 2,200 feet of elevation gain. The project increases trail access for non-motorized users including mountain bikers, hikers and equestrians alike, who seek to enjoy the beauty of Lake Tahoe.
The Stanford Rock Trail project involved a major reroute, transforming a steep and eroded historic logging road to a sustainable, hand-built recreational trail. The terrain is unique for Tahoe as it provides the perfect grade for Forest Flow – a style of trail with built-in features like bermed turns, rollers and jumps that allow mountain bikers to maintain speed with minimal pedaling or braking necessary.
“The goal was to reward users with big views and a downhill trail that has the feeling of skiing or snowboarding through the trees, or pumping the surface of a peeling wave,” said Sandor Lengyel, trail crew leader with TAMBA. “There are no straight lines on the Stanford Rock Trail.”
The trail culminates at a mountaintop summit with handcrafted log benches; views of Lake Tahoe in one direction, Granite Chief Wilderness in the other.
TAMBA will officially open the trail with a ribbon-cutting event on July 30. The public is welcome. Details to be announced on TAMBA’s social media channels.
Stanford Rock required more than 5,000 hours of labor to complete. The project was led by TAMBA volunteers and supplemented by grant funded trail crews made possible by support from generous donors.
For more information, visit tamba.org.
Source: TAMBA
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Blaze over 50k acres; Officials confident in holding fire south of Highway 88
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tamarack Fire continues to rage but so far it hasn’t crossed a key highway that would provide a greater threat to Lake Tahoe.