TAMBA expands roster of Tahoe mountain bike events

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – While the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association has a consistent roster of signature events including the Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival and the impressively grueling Rose to Toads ride, this year it will add more educational and inclusive events on and off the trail.

The TAMBA has a rich history dating back to 1988 when it was founded by Kathleen Martin, Jesse Desens, and Gary Bell. These mountain biking pioneers recognized the need for a unified voice to represent the growing sport and work with land managers in the Tahoe-Truckee area.

In its early years from 1988-2001, TAMBA made significant progress in regaining bike access to closed trails and launched successful education and trail maintenance programs. The organization grew to over 1,500 members by 1996. Greg Forsyth and Aaron Martin also promoted popular events that helped define Tahoe’s vibrant bike culture.

After a period of inactivity from 2003-2010, TAMBA was resurrected in 2011 under new leadership. The revitalized organization set ambitious goals, including providing input on Forest Service plans, rebuilding trails like Kingsbury Stinger, creating the Bijou Bike Park, and establishing key partnerships and agreements with land management agencies.

Since its rebirth, TAMBA has delivered an impressive slate of trail projects including Corral Trail, Snapdragon, Angora, Incline Flume Trail, and many others. As of 2024, the thriving organization has a small staff to support its advocacy, education, events, and ever-expanding network of sustainable multi-use trails throughout the Tahoe region. With more than three decades of passionate commitment to mountain biking, TAMBA continues to be the driving force behind Tahoe’s world-class trail offerings.

For upcoming highlights, and a full list of events, go to https://tamba.org/events/

