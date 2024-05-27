TAMBA expands roster of Tahoe mountain bike events
LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – While the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association has a consistent roster of signature events including the Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival and the impressively grueling Rose to Toads ride, this year it will add more educational and inclusive events on and off the trail.
The TAMBA has a rich history dating back to 1988 when it was founded by Kathleen Martin, Jesse Desens, and Gary Bell. These mountain biking pioneers recognized the need for a unified voice to represent the growing sport and work with land managers in the Tahoe-Truckee area.
In its early years from 1988-2001, TAMBA made significant progress in regaining bike access to closed trails and launched successful education and trail maintenance programs. The organization grew to over 1,500 members by 1996. Greg Forsyth and Aaron Martin also promoted popular events that helped define Tahoe’s vibrant bike culture.
After a period of inactivity from 2003-2010, TAMBA was resurrected in 2011 under new leadership. The revitalized organization set ambitious goals, including providing input on Forest Service plans, rebuilding trails like Kingsbury Stinger, creating the Bijou Bike Park, and establishing key partnerships and agreements with land management agencies.
Since its rebirth, TAMBA has delivered an impressive slate of trail projects including Corral Trail, Snapdragon, Angora, Incline Flume Trail, and many others. As of 2024, the thriving organization has a small staff to support its advocacy, education, events, and ever-expanding network of sustainable multi-use trails throughout the Tahoe region. With more than three decades of passionate commitment to mountain biking, TAMBA continues to be the driving force behind Tahoe’s world-class trail offerings.
- June is Tahoe Bike Month. There’s a list of awesome events on the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition’s website and sign up to get involved.
- Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. is Tune-up Tuesday at Bijou Bike Park. Come to Bijou and help tune up the jumps that our community loves!
- June 1 is National Trails Day at Tyrolian Downhill Trail. Join us on the North Shore.
- June 2 is National Trails Day at Tahoe Mountain. South Shore National Trails Day event, followed by an after-party at South Lake Brewing Company.
- June 4 is Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship Connected Communities Trails Tour. 6 p.m. at GearLab, Suite A, 183 Highway 50, Glenbrook, Nev. Join the SBTS team for a presentation on the draft Connected Communities Trails Master Plan and project updates.
- June 22 and 23 is Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival. Join us for the 12th annual fun, family-friendly festival full of pedaling and community celebration. Head to tamba.org/tahoemtbfest to register for the bike demo day and rides.
- June 29 is Women’s Trail College at Heavenly Boulder Lodge.
- July 13 is Building Connections: A TAMBA fundraiser for Tahoe Trails at Valhalla Tahoe. Mark your calendars with this premier event and stay tuned for ticket information.
- July 30 is Tahoe Pride Trail Day on Panorama Trail at Heavenly Mountain Resort.
- Aug. 10 and 11 is Sugar Pine Point campout. Come work on the Meeks Ridge Trail above Meeks Bay for two days with a fun campout at Sugar Pine Point on Saturday.
- Sept 8 is Rose to Toads The ultimate Tahoe MTB ride with unlimited bragging rights for those who complete this 62-mile, 8,000-foot climb. Maximum smiles, stoke, and suffering are guaranteed. Subscribe to the TAMBA newsletter and social media channels to be the first to hear about registration.
For upcoming highlights, and a full list of events, go to https://tamba.org/events/
TAMBA looks forward to seeing you on the trails or at an event. If you enjoy Tahoe Trails, consider a TAMBA membership starting at $20. For more information, go to Become a Member of TAMBA (Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association).
