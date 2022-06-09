TAMBA hosting 10th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association is hosting the 10th Annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19.

The weekend-long event features three key events. For riders, the Corral Trail Bike Demo on Saturday and registered rides (Tahoe Triple Crown and the Power Loop) Sunday morning are registration-required events. At 1 p.m. Sunday everyone is invited to a free, family-friendly Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers. All proceeds from event activities go to building and maintaining multi-use trails in the Lake Tahoe area.

“The Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival is a weekend event that’s all about celebrating the culture of mountain biking in the Tahoe Basin,” said TAMBA Executive Director Drew Bray. “We’re thrilled to bring our vibrant community of trail users together to celebrate at this beautiful riverside venue in Meyers — where it all started 10 years ago. Join other like-minded people at this social event for all ages — landing on Father’s Day — a great way to spend time with the family.”

Schedule of events:

Saturday, June 18: Corral Trail Bike Demo Day (register online)

Sunday, June 19 (morning): The Rides: Tahoe Triple Crown or the intermediate Power Loop (register online)

Sunday, June 19, 1-6 p.m.: Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers.

Sunday’s free festival begins at 1 p.m. and features music by Ten Foot Tiger and Bison Bluegrass Band, local food and retailers, beer and other beverages, and a raffle with proceeds to fund area TAMBA projects.

The Saturday Demo Day offers a chance for mountain bikers to try out the latest equipment from participating brands like Specialized, Norco, Kona, Trek, Rocky Mountain, and Intense, among others. Shuttles are provided for riders to access Corral – one of TAMBA’s premiere trails. Register online — details are on tamba.org/tahoemtbfest .

The Tahoe Triple Crown is a ride with a challenging route established by the planning committee of the inaugural Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival in 2013. It features roughly five hours of riding, 5,000 vertical feet, and covers 30 miles. For riders seeking a less challenging ride, the intermediate “Power Loop” earns limited edition Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival swag as well. Riders can register online — details are on tamba.org/tahoemtbfest .

To further support sustainable, multiple-use trails in Tahoe, donate directly to TAMBA at tamba.org .