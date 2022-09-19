TAMBA hosting largest fundraiser of year on Sunday

TAMBA will host its largest fundraiser of the year on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association is hosting their Fall Fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Nevada State 4-H Camp in Stateline.

This family-friendly catered event is TAMBA’s largest fundraising event for the organization.

“We are inviting all who enjoy hiking and biking in the basin to celebrate our accomplishments and get a sneak peak into what the future holds for trails in the basin” said David Orr, TAMBA board member.

Starting at 4 p.m. attendees can learn more about TAMBA’s initiatives, bid on auction items, check out the latest TAMBA gear, enjoy games on the lawn, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a Specialized Stumpjumper.

At 7 p.m., TAMBA will be premiering a film by First Tracks Productions, “An Everest in Tahoe ,” highlighting up-and-coming athlete Harrison Biehl’s successful attempt to ride 29,032 feet in elevation in less than 24 hours on the west shore’s Stanford Rock Trail.

“This year’s fundraiser is focused on building an enduring organization,” said TAMBA Executive Director Drew Bray. “To accomplish this we are specifically raising funds to purchase a truck, a more capable range of trail building tools, and to procure office and warehouse space for TAMBA’s growing organization.”

Tickets can be purchased here , and are $60 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under. The cost includes a TAMBA pint glass, food, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks.Can’t make the event in person but still want to support TAMBA by bidding on auction items? The auction is online here . Items will be available online for bids until 6:30 p.m., Sept. 25.