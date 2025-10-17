TAMBA launches annual appeal to raise $300,000 for Tahoe trails

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) has launched its 2025 Annual Appeal with the goal of raising $300,000 between now and the end of the year to support the future of sustainable multi-use trails around the Tahoe basin.

Despite a challenging start to the year as a result of federal funding and capacity cuts, TAMBA has achieved notable milestones for Tahoe trails in 2025, due in no small part to the incredible support of the many volunteers, members, donors, and partners who work with the organization. These successes include constructing the 3.5-mile Panorama Trail in conjunction with the US Forest Service and Heavenly resort to establish a trail connection from the top of the Heavenly gondola to East Peak Lodge; making significant progress on the West Shore’s stunning Meeks Ridge Trail; and building and upgrading advanced alternate lines to improve choice for riders on Kingsbury Stinger and Christmas Valley trails.

TAMBA’s focus on trail stewardship, advocacy, and community engagement has also continued to grow this year thanks to its many successful events, including the 13th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival, the Women’s Trails College, and the ever-popular Rose to Toads ride.

TAMBA looks forward to accelerating this momentum in 2026 and is seeking donations to its Annual Appeal to help secure a bright future for Tahoe trails. All funds raised during this year’s campaign will contribute directly to the organization’s prospective projects. These include vital trail maintenance and upgrades on over 100 miles of trails around Lake Tahoe and the expansion of the organization’s staffing, tools, and equipment capacity to support new and ongoing projects.

“We’re proud of all we’ve achieved for Tahoe trails in 2025, but our work doesn’t stop once we put tools away for the winter,” said Drew Bray, TAMBA’s Executive Director. “We’re already deep into planning for 2026 and have big proposals for improving connectivity, choice, and sustainability for all those who enjoy Tahoe trails. But we can’t do it alone. We’re calling on our community to help support TAMBA’s Annual Appeal this giving season because the trails you count on truly count on you too.”

Interested donors are encouraged to visit TAMBA’s website at tamba.org/2025-annual-appeal to learn more about the impact of their donation and the many ways to donate. TAMBA extends its heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported their fundraising efforts to date.