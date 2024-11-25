TAMBA launches end-of-year giving drive to raise $250,000 for Tahoe trails

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association launched its 2024 End-of Year Giving Drive. Following a highly successful 2024 trail-building season, TAMBA has set the ambitious goal of raising $250,000 by the end of this year to support its work in 2025 and beyond.

Thanks to the generous support of its donors, members, and community partners, TAMBA raised $120,000 for Tahoe trails during the month of December last year. These vital funds enabled the organization to reach significant milestones for trail projects around the basin, including construction of a brand new bridge and reroute of the lower section of the North Shore’s Tyrolian trail, completion of 1.5 miles of technical trail on Road 73 Bypass in Tahoe City, and completion of 2.5 miles of finished trail on the West Shore’s stunning Meeks Ridge Trail.

TAMBA has set the goal of raising $250,000 by the end of this year to support its work in 2025 and beyond. Provided / Jenna Evans

These funds also supported TAMBA’s many community outreach initiatives this year, including the ever-popular Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival, the Rose to Toads ride, and the inaugural Women’s Trails College series.

TAMBA looks forward to accelerating this momentum in 2025 and is seeking donations to help support the future of Tahoe trails. All funds raised during this year’s campaign will directly contribute to TAMBA’s prospective projects, including supporting the construction of 45 miles of brand new multi-use trails upon approval of the US Forest Service’s Basin Wide Trails Analysis Project.

“2024 has been an amazing year for TAMBA. We’ve expanded our professional trail crew, built 12 miles of new trail, maintained over 100 miles of existing paths, and hosted more than 5,500 volunteer hours across 30 trails,” said Drew Bray, TAMBA’s Executive Director. “But the demand for trails continues to grow and we are preparing for federal funding and capacity cuts next year. Donations made to our End-of-Year Giving Drive will help bridge that funding gap, and we’re calling on all those who love Tahoe trails to support our campaign and the amazing recreation opportunities around the basin.”

Interested donors are encouraged to visit TAMBA’s website at tamba.org/2024-end-of-year-giving-drive to learn more about the impact of their donation and the many ways to donate. TAMBA extends its heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported their fundraising efforts to date.