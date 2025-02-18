TAMBA surpasses goal of raising $250,000 for Tahoe trails

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) has announced the result of its 2024 End-of-Year Giving Drive fundraising campaign. Thanks to the exceptional generosity of the organization’s donors, members, volunteers, and community partners, the campaign raised over $260,000 for Tahoe trails, exceeding its original $250,000 goal.

“We’re blown away by the support of our community,” said Jessica Smith, TAMBA Board Chair. “We knew raising $250,000 was an ambitious goal, and to have surpassed it so tangibly demonstrates the power of our TAMBA community and the importance our trails hold to so many people in Tahoe and beyond. TAMBA is looking towards the future and the exciting trail projects these funds will support, which include new trail planning and development as well as maintenance to the existing trails we all care so deeply about. Thank you to all those who supported our campaign, your generosity will leave a lasting impact on the future of sustainable recreation in the basin.”

The campaign raised over $260,000 for Tahoe trails, exceeding its original $250,000 goal. Provided / First Tracks Productions

All funds raised during this year’s campaign will directly contribute to TAMBA’s prospective projects and existing trail maintenance work, including supporting the construction of 45 miles of brand new multi-use trails upon approval of the US Forest Service’s Basin Wide Trails Analysis Project .

Interested parties are encouraged to visit TAMBA’s website at tamba.org to learn more about how donated funds will be used to support TAMBA’s mission to build and maintain sustainable multi-use trails around the Tahoe basin, all while preserving access for mountain bikers through advocacy, education, and responsible trail use