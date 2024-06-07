TAMBA to host 12th Annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, in conjunction with The Divided Sky and South Lake Brewing Company, is hosting the 12th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The weekend-long event will kick-off with a mountain bike Demo Day at Corral Trail on Saturday, June 22. Registered riders will have the chance to try a range of bikes from participating brands including Specialized, Trek, Intense, Cannondale, Yeti, GasGas and Husqvarna, and enjoy exclusive shuttles to Corral Trail.

Sunday, June 23 will begin with the ever-popular rides. The Tahoe Triple Crown will return as this year’s advanced ride, while intermediate riders will be able to enjoy the new TAMBA Paradise Loop. Thanks to the support of the US Forest Service and California State Parks, TAMBA is excited to offer a fun intermediate mountain bike ride which will begin and end at Tahoe Paradise Park, eliminating the need to drive from a trailhead back to the main festival site.

The main festival will begin at 12 p.m. on June 23 at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers. This fun, family-friendly festival will include live music from JeNes N The Juice and Simon Kurth & Friends, food trucks, a beer garden, a vendor village, a Kids’ Zone, and a bike valet hosted by the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition.

Riders interested in participating in the Demo Day and/or rides are strongly encouraged to pre-register for these events at tamba.org/tahoemtbfest as tickets are limited. Entry to the festival on Sunday is free of charge. All proceeds from the event go directly towards building and maintaining multi-use trails in the Lake Tahoe area.

“The Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival is a weekend event that’s all about celebrating the culture of mountain biking in the Tahoe Basin,” said Drew Bray, TAMBA’s Executive Director. “We are excited to share the new intermediate Paradise Loop ride that begins and ends at Tahoe Paradise Park. It offers a scenic 11-mile ride under Echo Peak and finishes in Washoe Meadows State Park. Proceeds from these events contribute directly to TAMBA’s work to build and maintain Tahoe’s world-class trail network, and we’re thrilled to bring our vibrant community of trail users together again this year for what promises to be another wonderful weekend.”

TAMBA would like to thank the following 2024 Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival partners and sponsors for their continued support: The Divided Sky, South Lake Brewing Company, RISE Designs, Tahoe Sports LTD, PT Revolution, A Singletrack Mind, Coachman Hotel, Shoreline Tahoe, Stio, Pine Nut Cycle Cafe, BlueZone Sports, Lake Tahoe Tours and Rentals, Solid Ground Brewing, Gold Vibe Hard Kombucha, Bike Dog Brewing, Tahoe Trail Bar, Tahoe Bagel Company, Alpen Sierra Coffee, Bike Minded Tahoe, Blue Dog Pizza, Apogee Bikes, the US Forest Service, and California State Parks.