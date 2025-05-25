TAMBA to host 13th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival

Schedule of events: Saturday, 6/21: Corral trail bike Demo Day and skills clinics. Register online at tamba.org/tahoe-mountain-bike-festival/. Sunday, 6/22 (morning): the rides: TAMBA Paradise Loop (intermediate) and Tahoe Triple Crown (advanced). Register online at tamba.org/tahoe-mountain-bike-festival/. Sunday, 6/22 (12pm-6pm): Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival at Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers, CA.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA), in conjunction with The Divided Sky and South Lake Brewing Company, is hosting the 13th annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22, 2025.

The weekend-long event will kick-off with a mountain bike Demo Day at Corral trail on Saturday, June 21. Registered riders will have the chance to try a range of bikes from participating brands including Specialized, Mondraker, Trek, Santa Cruz, Pivot, Cannondale, and Apogee, and enjoy exclusive shuttles to Corral trail. This year, the Demo Day will also offer the opportunity for registered participants to take part in an intermediate skills clinic hosted by A Singletrack Mind.

Sunday, June 22 will begin with the ever-popular rides. The Tahoe Triple Crown will return as this year’s advanced ride, while intermediate riders will be able to enjoy the new TAMBA Paradise Loop route. Thanks to the support of the US Forest Service and California State Parks, TAMBA is excited to offer this fun intermediate mountain bike ride which will begin and end at Tahoe Paradise Park, eliminating the need to drive from a trailhead back to the main festival site.

The Sunday festival will begin at 12 p.m. on June 22 at the stunning Tahoe Paradise Park in Meyers, CA. This fun, family-friendly festival will include live music from local favorites Boot Juice, as well as food trucks, a beer garden, a vendor village, shenanigans competitions, a kids’ zone, and a bike valet hosted by the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition.

Riders interested in participating in the Demo Day, skills clinics, and/or rides are strongly encouraged to pre-register for these events at tamba.org/tahoemtbfest as tickets are limited. Entry to the festival on Sunday is free of charge. All proceeds from the event go directly towards building and maintaining multi-use trails in the Lake Tahoe area.

“The Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival is all about celebrating the culture of mountain biking in the Tahoe basin,” said Drew Bray, TAMBA’s Executive Director. “We’re looking forward to an even bigger and better festival this year, and are proud to offer an exciting line-up of events that provide something for riders of all levels to enjoy. Proceeds from these events contribute directly to TAMBA’s work to build and maintain Tahoe’s world-class trail network, and we’re grateful to the many community partners whose continued support helps make this iconic Tahoe event possible.”

TAMBA would like to thank the following 2025 Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival partners and sponsors for their valued contributions: The Divided Sky, South Lake Brewing Company, A Singletrack Mind, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Zero Declination, Clearly Tahoe, The Coachman Hotel, Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness, Switchback MTB, Truckee Flannel Co., Desolation Athletic Fitness, Stio, Fuel Lab Nutrition, RISE Designs, Tahoe Sports LTD, Shoreline Tahoe, BlueZone Sports, Bike Minded, evo, Specialized, Mondraker, Apogee Bikes, South Shore Bikes, Tahoe Trail Bar, Alpen Sierra Coffee, Tahoe Bagel Co., Blue Dog Pizza, and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition.