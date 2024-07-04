TAMBA to host building connections annual fundraiser

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, is hosting its annual fundraising event, Building Connections: A TAMBA Fundraiser for Tahoe Trails, on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 12-4 p.m. at the stunning Valhalla Tahoe venue.

The event will feature a gourmet menu, beverages, lawn games, and an online auction offering attendees the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and prizes. Guests will also have the chance to learn more about the future of Tahoe trails with presentations from TAMBA leadership and partner land agencies, as well as VIP guest speakers who will share their compelling personal stories about the transformative power of trails.

“Building Connections is TAMBA’s largest annual fundraising event, and we’re looking forward to bringing our supporters together in the beautiful grounds of Valhalla to raise money and awareness for Tahoe trails,” said Drew Bray, TAMBA’s Executive Director. “The future is bright for trail building in the basin and I can’t wait to share our ambitious plans for the future, all focused on increasing choice, improving connectivity, and enhancing sustainable recreation options for our community.”

Credit Matt Lighthart

Tickets are available to purchase online at tamba.org and include access to the event, food, beverages, and an exclusive Mr Toad’s Wild Ride hat designed by RISE Designs. The online auction will launch one week prior to the event and more information can be found at tamba.org .

TAMBA would like to thank the many partners, sponsors, and donors who help make this event possible: Cowork Tahoe, Untethered, Kyle and Jessica Aster, Carl Hekkert, Wes King and Tahoe Trail Bar, Valhalla Tahoe, The Hidden Table, South Lake Brewing Company, The Cork & More, RISE Designs, PT Revolution, Vail EpicPromise, Sky Tavern, A Singletrack Mind, Loam Pass, Alpen Sierra Coffee, Tahoe Treetop Adventure Parks, Cook eFoiling, GearLab, and Tahoe Beach Club