Target to replace Raley’s in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Target is planning to move into the building that Raley’s formerly occupied in Village Shopping Center in South Lake Tahoe, officials confirmed Tuesday .

“We’re excited to bring an easy, affordable and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the South Lake Tahoe community with this new Target store,” said Allie Rus from Ketchum, a public relations, marketing firm for Target. “Located at 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd, the store will be approximately 63,000-square feet. As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date.”

Raley’s told the Tribune earlier this year it had tried to secure a lease beyond June to stay in the location near Heavenly Village but couldn’t come to terms with the property owner.

A short time later, a heavy snow load on the building caused the roof to collapse and Raley’s to close the store for good much earlier than planned.

Raley’s has served the South Lake Tahoe community for 60 years and the location in Tahoe Valley, the “Y,” will remain open.

“We remain committed to our Emerald Bay location,” a Raley’s spokesperson told the Tribune in February. “I don’t want the team or the customers to think we didn’t want to stay. It has always been our intent to stay in this location. We hoped for a different outcome.”