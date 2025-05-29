Tarkanian announces bid for Nevada attorney general

Less than six months after being sworn in for his second term as Douglas County commissioner, Gardnerville Ranchos resident Danny Tarkanian announced Wednesday he’s seeking the office of Nevada attorney general.

Tarkanian, a Republican, is the second Nevadan to announce he’s seeking the office. Nevada Treasurer Democrat Zach Conine announced he was running on May 14 after Attorney General Aaron Ford announced he was running for governor.

“Nevadans deserve an attorney general who prioritizes public safety, upholds the Constitution, and diligently advocates for justice and fairness for all citizens,” Tarkanian said in his campaign announcement. “I have never backed down from a fight; especially when it comes to standing up for Nevadans against powerful special interests. I’ll do the right thing even when it’s unpopular, because real leadership means putting your principles before political expediency.”

Tarkanian has announced candidacy for offices in the state several times since 2006, including for both U.S. senate and the House of Representatives in 2018.

Douglas County broke that streak when Tarkanian defeated sitting commissioner Dave Nelson by 17 votes in the 2020 primary.

In 2022, he ran against Republican Rep. Mark Amodei but was defeated in the Republican primary. He won the 2024 Republican primary against challenger and former Douglas County Republican Party Chairman Jim McKalip.

Tarkanian then won the general election over nonpartisan Brian Dempsey and Jason Garrett Gibson, who filed as a Democrat, but changed parties to natural law before the general election.

Filing for nonjudicial office is March 2-13, 2026, with early voting beginning on May 23, 2026. The primary election is scheduled for June 9, 2026.