Taste of Gold returns with award-winning wines, gourmet delights
Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation’s popular fundraiser to be held on Saturday, August 10
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Want to enjoy the optimal summer evening outdoors in beautiful Lake Tahoe with California wine, local beer, food, and great friends? Taste of Gold, the Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation’s annual fundraiser, is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, from 6-8 p.m. under the pines at LTCC’s beautiful mountain campus.
“This year’s event location will be a combination of the past two years both under the trees to take advantage of the natural shade and flowing out onto the grass play fields for sunshine,” noted Nancy Harrison, LTCC Foundation Executive Director. “It will be in front of the soccer field with comfortable seating to ensure attendees enjoy a relaxing and fun summer night out!”
The annual event features award-winning wines from Sierra Foothill wineries, beers from beloved local breweries, and a sampling of tasty treats from Lake Tahoe and area restaurants. Attendees will also enjoy the mellow sounds of a DJ’s background music, an ideal backdrop for mingling and enjoying the evening.
Proceeds from Taste of Gold directly help students by supporting critical LTCC programs, including the Lake Tahoe College Promise, Student Success Grants, and the emergency book fund.
Taste of Gold is an important event for the LCC Foundation.
Adele Lucas explains, “It’s an opportunity for Foundation board members and college leadership to welcome the community to campus in a special setting. It’s our way of thanking our generous sponsors for the life-changing support of LTCC students.”
Event sponsors receive exclusive access to a VIP event from 4:30-6 pm, which includes wine and beer tastings and delicious bites for one hour from 5-6 pm before the event opens to regular ticket holders. It’s also an opportunity to meet and chat with college president Jeff DeFranco, his leadership team, and Foundation board members. To attend the main event from 6 to 8 p.m., tickets are on sale online through Friday, August 9 at 5pm for $100 per person for attendees age 21 and older. Tickets will be on sale at the event for $125 per person.
To learn more about the event, including sponsorship opportunities, visit ltccfoundation.org/taste-of-gold-annual-fundraiser/
