Tax relief available for El Dorado County property owners

The state Controller’s Office has announced applications for deferment of 2020-21 property taxes will be available sometime this month.

The Property Tax postponement program, or PTP program, administered by the state Controller’s Office, allows eligible homeowners to postpone payment of property taxes on their primary residence. To be eligible homeowners must be at least 62, blind or have a disability; own and occupy the home; have a total household income of $45,000 or less; have at least 40% equity in the home; and meet other requirements.

Repayment under the PTP program becomes due when the homeowner moves, sells, transfers title, defaults, refinances, dies or obtains a reverse mortgage.

Funding for the program is limited. Applications are accepted from Oct. 1 to Feb. 10, 2021, and are processed in the order received.

“This is a popular program so if you are interested and feel that you may qualify, do not delay,” advised El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector K. E. Coleman.

Contact the state controller’s team by phone at 800-952-5661 or by e-mail to postponement@sco.ca.gov.

“An addition to the PTP program last year that was an added benefit for many seniors in our county,” continued Coleman, “is that manufactured homes now qualify.”

Requirements are subject to change without notice if the law is revised. Additional information and eligibility requirements can be found at sco.ca.gov/ardtax_prop_tax_postponement.html.