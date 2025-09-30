Taylor Creek tour amazes Fish and Wildlife Commission

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Last Wednesday, the El Dorado County Fish and Wildlife Commission took a tour of Taylor Creek. While the Kokanee salmon aren’t spawning yet, the Rainbow Trail and stream profile center left a positive impression on the members.

Taylor Creek in September. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

District 5 member Leona Allen, who volunteers at the Taylor Creek site, was happy to show the collaborative effort of the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and U.S. Forest Service (USFS), along with the Great Basin Institute in preserving the area and providing education to visitors.

Several members of the commission are fishing enthusiasts and enjoyed hearing about the different species in the area and their effect on the waterways. Longtime visitors to the site know about the beaver dams throughout, which expand the wetland size and filter the sediment.

The members also visited the stream profile center, which opened up again last year after repairing damage from vandals. Allen highlighted that while there are catch and release areas around Taylor Creek, they often find different lures and lines that are not only illegal but dangerous for the fish species.

Leona Allen shows a fishing lure that they found at Taylor Creek. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Commission members learned about the non-native species of bluegill, crawfish and even goldfish in the lake, and inquired about the current native species restoration efforts. One of the most iconic non-native species is the Kokanee salmon, which spawn at Taylor Creek and other tributaries around the basin.

While there was previously a Kokanee salmon festival to celebrate the spawning, people at the site are making an active effort to support education around fish life cycles and native species such as the Lahontan cutthroat trout, while also helping to manage the salmon population.

The creek is at a normal flow rate this year, but the temperatures aren’t yet cold enough to trigger their spawning, and a sand bed currently blocks the way for them spawning at Taylor Creek. This is in part due to a memorandum of understanding with Fallen Leaf Lake and the USFS to maintain a certain water level, and partially because the salmon are able to spawn in other parts of the waterway, so opening the creek isn’t needed yet.

You can expect to see salmon in late October, but the warming water temperatures globally due to climate change pose a potential change in the life cycles and behaviors of these animals—especially non-native ones.

The Fish and Wildlife commission was impressed with the management and the beauty of the site. Patrick Weddle, chair and District 4 representative, remarked that he was glad that they were mitigating human-wildlife interactions at the site.

This was the second and final meeting that the Fish and Wildlife Commission held in Tahoe for this year.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.