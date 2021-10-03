Taylor Creek Visitor Center cancels Fall Fish Festival

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Due to ongoing drought conditions and low water levels at Fallen Leaf Lake causing dry conditions in Taylor Creek, the Fall Fish Festival will be canceled this year.

With low water flow in Taylor Creek, it is expected that the Kokanee salmon will not spawn in the creek this year. However, the Kokanee have been known to find other creeks to swim up and spawn in and are known to return to Taylor Creek the following year when conditions allow.

The Taylor Creek area will be open for the public to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. The Taylor Creek Visitor Center will provide outdoor visitor information on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 17, but the Stream Profile Chamber will remain closed due to vandalism.

We would like to remind everyone to be respectful of wildlife, always maintain a safe distance and give any animals in the area their privacy. Stay on the trail and follow Leave No Trace ethics in addition to safe public health practices.

For more information, call our Forest Supervisors Office at 530-543-2600 during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8-4:30 p.m., or visit https://go.usa.gov/xMyqm .