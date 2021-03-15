Taylor, Tallac creek marsh invasive species removal underway
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Crews on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore continue work to remove aquatic invasive plants from the Taylor Creek and Tallac Creek marshes.
A new fence was recently installed around the project area and officials are asking recreators to respect the protected area for safety and to ensure the greatest chance of success for the project, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency said in a press release.
The fencing is intended to protect large tarps that will be staked to the marsh bottom as part of a project to remove Eurasian watermilfoil from the marsh ecosystem, according to TRPA. The tarps are meant to starve aquatic invasive weeds of sunlight and are commonly used in the basin to control infestations. Left unchecked, aquatic invasive plants can have devastating effects on Tahoe’s ecosystem and recreational resources.
TRPA, in partnership with the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, is implementing the aquatic invasive species removal project as part of a larger, comprehensive restoration of the marsh, according to TRPA.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tahoe resorts reporting up to a foot of snow; chain controls in effect
Ski resorts south of Lake Tahoe are reporting up to a foot of snow Monday morning and chain controls are in effect.