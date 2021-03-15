Taylor, Tallac creek marsh invasive species removal underway

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Crews on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore continue work to remove aquatic invasive plants from the Taylor Creek and Tallac Creek marshes.

A new fence was recently installed around the project area and officials are asking recreators to respect the protected area for safety and to ensure the greatest chance of success for the project, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency said in a press release.

The fencing is intended to protect large tarps that will be staked to the marsh bottom as part of a project to remove Eurasian watermilfoil from the marsh ecosystem, according to TRPA. The tarps are meant to starve aquatic invasive weeds of sunlight and are commonly used in the basin to control infestations. Left unchecked, aquatic invasive plants can have devastating effects on Tahoe’s ecosystem and recreational resources.

TRPA, in partnership with the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, is implementing the aquatic invasive species removal project as part of a larger, comprehensive restoration of the marsh, according to TRPA.