TDVA cancels Fourth of July fireworks on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore

STATELINE, Nev. — There will be no fireworks displays this year at Lake Tahoe.

They were already canceled in Incline Village, Kings Beach and Truckee on the North Shore and on Wednesday afternoon the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority unanimously voted to skip the fireworks display in South Lake Tahoe due to the coronavirus threat with large gatherings, and that is one of the largest on the lake.

The announcement comes on the heels of the city announcing it would cancel events for the next 60 days, which included the Fourth of July Parade and at least the beginning few weeks of the Live at Lakeview Summer Music Series.

TDVA said it is planning to replace the July Fourth display with Labor Day Lights on the Lake. That show is expected to happen in early September if the virus situation allows.

The entire season for Live at Lakeview is unknown, but at least the first three weeks of shows are canceled. The series was scheduled to begin June 25.

“We want to continue to provide memorable experiences for our community with free live music at Lakeview Commons,” said Rob Giustina, owner of On Course Events, in a press release. “However, the public health and overall safety of our community comes first. We remain committed to our community and as soon as state, county and city regulations permit, our team is ready to produce live concerts once again.”