Team Tahoe members urge Congress to extend the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act

WASHINGTON D.C. – With the expiration of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act of 2016 looming just around the corner, several community leaders from Lake Tahoe traveled to Washington D.C. to urge lawmakers to extend the act.

The LTRA, which expires on September 30, 2024, is a critical, bipartisan piece of legislation that provides funding for projects that support forest health, water for fire infrastructure, watershed restoration, water quality, aquatic invasive species control, Lahontan cutthroat trout recovery, and accountability.

Nearly two-dozen members of Team Tahoe, a coalition of Nevada and California local elected officials, tribal leaders, and representatives from public and private entities gathered to meet with representatives regarding extension of the act.

Serrell Smokey, Chair, Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California and Team Tahoe member spoke on the steps of Congress. Provided / Julie Ann Pixler

Members of the Team Tahoe coalition, including Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA), Cindy Gustafson (Chair, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency), Steve Spurlock (Chair, League to Save Lake Tahoe), and Serrell Smokey (Chair, Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California) spoke in a press conference on the steps of Congress.

“We are here today with a simple message: Protect Lake Tahoe, extend the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act,” said Representative Kiley.

Since the Act’s passage in 2016, Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program partners have implemented hundreds of projects, leveraged the federal investment 5-to-1 with state, local, and private funding, and supported 1,700 jobs per year.

According to Kiley, since its enactment, $104.7 million for the current LTRA as of the 2023 fiscal year. However, that’s only 27% of the total authorization.

“So, while Congress has steadily increased the pace of appropriations under the Act since its enactment, the Act has a significant amount of spending authority remaining under what was originally a seven-year spending bill,” Kiley said.

Following Kiley’s statement, Placer County Supervisor and current Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Chair Cindy Gustafson spoke.

“When we talk about Lake Tahoe, we talk about the second deepest alpine lake in the nation. We’re talking about some of the purest water in the nation,” Gustafson said. “80% of the land surrounding the basin is owned by the federal government, and we have a responsibility to be here in Washington to work with our federal partners to raise the funds necessary to continue the work we’re doing to protect the lake.”

She continued saying that while there have been great successes in terms of water clarity and other LTRA funded projects, the threat of wildfire and negative impacts on the water quality still looms overhead.

“[Lake Tahoe] sees 15 million visits a year. Those pressures combined with the fact the federal government owns 80% of the land in the basin and absent the protections of a national park, the basin really needs federal support to confront some of the challenges facing the basin today,” said Steve Spurlock, Chair of the League to Save Lake Tahoe.

Spurlock emphasized they aren’t asking for additional funding, rather an extension of the time allotted to use the already allocated funding. He noted that if the Act expires, projects already in the works will halt and be difficult to restart.

Finally, Serrell Smokey, Chair of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California provided a statement.

“Lake Tahoe and the lands surrounding Lake Tahoe is not only the center of Washoe peoples’ existence but its the heart of our livelihood,” Smokey said. “Our people have been stewards of this land for thousands of years and we continue to be stewards of the land today.”

In March 2023, a bill to extend the authorization was reintroduced by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) in the Senate and Rep. Amodei (R-NV) in the House, and is supported by Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Representatives John Garamendi (D-CA), Dina Titus (D-NV), Susie Lee (D-NV), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Kevin Kiley (R-CA) and John Duarte (R-CA).

Team Tahoe coalition officials in D.C. this week included elected and community leaders from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, City of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Washoe County, NV, Placer County, CA, U.S. Forest Service, North Tahoe Public Utility District, South Tahoe Public Utility District, League to Save Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe Fund, Lake Tahoe Community College, University of Nevada Reno, and the Tahoe Transportation District.