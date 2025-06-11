Team Whiskey 3D archery shoot raises cash for cancer

A participant shoots an arrow at the Team Whiskey 3D archery shoot

Leah Carter / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Archery enthusiasts raised nearly $14,000 of cancer patients last weekend, in what is marketed as “the world’s most beautiful archery shoot” at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Organizers with Team Whiskey, a brand focused on outdoor sports and whiskey, partnered with children’s cancer foundation Give Hope Reno to offer a three-course 3D archery shoot that spanned views across Heavenly Ski Resort, with a total of $13,793.07 raised across the two-day event. Participants had the option of choosing one of three courses ranging in difficulty, and rode the tram up to the top of the mountain to start their course.

3D archery is particularly unique in that organizers hide targets throughout the mountain, in a way similar to hunting, as opposed to targets lined up next to each other.

Give Hope Reno is a local nonprofit providing hope, relief, and financial support to families with children battling chronic illnesses and diseases, particularly with cancer. Over the years, Team Whiskey has raised over $50,000 for Give Hope Reno. They promoted the event as a place “where archers can come together to test their skills, their minds, their bodies and show their compassion to help families in need.”



Over 1,100 people attended on the first day of the weekend-long event, which has grown from just over a hundred participants a few years ago. The draw of interactive 3D archery has also boosted the event’s popularity, as a sport that is similar to hunting, with life-sized targets, even including a fake Sasquatch, hidden throughout the mountain.

Stang says they chose archery as the sport to represent their event because archery is “a feel-good sport unlike any other.” He wants participants to experience “the mystical flight of the arrow, something completely different than any other things that you do. Kind of like skiing the run.”

“When you go to draw back that target, it’s one of the stress relieving things that people love,” said Stang. “It’s pretty magical just to see the confidence in kids.” At one of the events, one girl “was beaming with confidence” after her first archery shoot. “She couldn’t wait to tell me about all the targets she shot and how well she did.”

Stang himself has been shooting archery for 46 years, and says the sport connects him to the earth. “Team Whiskey is all about having fun and helping the community out,” he said. “Our motto is ‘we endure'”. The group additionally has its own cancer foundation, established to honor Stang’s wife who passed away in September of 2021.