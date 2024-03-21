Team Whiskey® Bonanza full of flavors, food, fun

The agenda: 12 p.m. Doors open 12 p.m. Vendors begin 12 p.m. Activities begin 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. DJ spins 1 p.m. Sportsmen's movie starts 2 p.m. line dancing lessons start 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. DJ spins 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The North 40 Band plays 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Discount shopping 9 p.m. Doors close

STATELINE, Nev. – Team Whiskey Liquors® is holding an outdoor sports film festival with whiskey on March 30 inside the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The family-friendly event starts at noon and runs until 9 p.m.

“Get ready to embark on a family-friendly adventure with Team Whiskey at the biggest whiskey and outdoor sports event in the world, where whiskey and bourbon fans and outdoor sports enthusiasts will get together for flavors, food, and nonstop fun,” according to online event details. “Explore new whiskeys and revisit your favorite whiskeys with unlimited tastes in Whiskey Row along with food pairings (also unlimited).”

The Team Whiskey Bonanza will have a one-price entry fee that includes archery instruction, rifle instruction, fishing instruction, kayak simulations, mechanical bull riding, climbing wall, bouncy house, face painting, line dance lessons, DJ and country rock music from The North 40 Band.

There will also be an exhibit floor with new boats, kayaks, skis, boots, outdoor clothes, gear, and more.

“If you’re an outdoor sports enthusiast and enjoy whiskey, we’re trying something new,” said Ken Burrows, Team Whiskey Liquors business partner. “And I think it’s going to work.”

There will be outdoor sports films. Submissions of hunting, fishing, kayaking, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, surfing, skydiving, and any outdoor sport are being accepted.

To submit a 10-minute film, go to https://www.teamwhiskeyliquors.com/filmfestival

There will be seven winners. The first-place prize is $1,000, a trophy, and 10 VIP event passes. The six finalists will each receive $200, a trophy, and five VIP event passes.

There is no charge for children 12 and younger. It’s $10 for teens (13-18 year olds), access to exhibits and activities; $20 for sports fan tickets, access to exhibits and activities; and $49 for whiskey and sports fan tickets, unlimited whiskey row samples and food pairings, a commemorative glass, a swag bag, and access to exhibits and activities.

There is also a Team Whiskey VIP private seat option for $64. It includes private seating with tables and chairs, personalized smoked whiskey drinks, unlimited whiskey row samples and food pairings, a commemorative glass, a swag bag, and access to exhibits and activities.

Festival food will be available for purchase.

Ten percent of The Sportsmen’s Whiskey, Team Whiskey apparel and ticket sales go to Team Whiskey Cancer Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. There will also be a bucket for donations.

“Our ultimate goal is to make this a national foundation,” Stang said. “There are areas where people do not have foundations.”

Team Whiskey Cancer Foundation wants to be able to assist.

“Due to our own family’s experience, we have found the local cancer support groups directly help families emotionally and financially,” according to the Team Whiskey Liquors website. “This is why we donate a portion of every purchase to Mary’s Team Whiskey Cancer Foundation. Thank you for your support so we can help families in their time of need.”

“When somebody in the family becomes ill, you’re probably losing a paycheck,” Stang said. “We take over a bill for them and pay the bill for them whether it’s a rent payment, a cell phone payment, whatever. We pay it directly to the vendor.”

Team Whiskey has raised $35,000 for Give Hope Reno, $22,000 for Giving Hope Cancer Baskets, and $6,000 for Moms on the Run.

At least 2,000 people are expected to attend.

There are currently 12 local and national whiskey companies participating in the Bonanza. Burger Me is donating bison and elk sliders. In addition, Beach Retreat and Lodge is donating food pairings.

Beach Retreat and Lodge is also offering discounts on rooms with code TEAM.

The other major sponsors are Edgewood Tahoe, Mortgages for America, and Bone Maniacs.

In October 2017, the Team Whiskey concept started when Kevin Stang, Team Whiskey founder and Team Whiskey Liquors co-owner, was at Wrights Lake hunting during inclement weather.

Stang and his friends stopped hunting to warm up by the fire and drink whiskey.

The next day they joked about their intake and called themselves Team Whiskey.

“We thought it was kind of funny,” Stang said.

In March 2018 Stang’s wife, Dr. Mary Glass-Stang, was diagnosed with stage 3 metastatic ovarian cancer. She spent three weeks in the hospital.

According to Team-Whiskey.com, after Glass-Stang’s surgery, she needed to walk with a physical therapist. There were timing conflicts.

“Physical therapy wasn’t getting her up to walk and would just leave if she was being tended to by a doctor or nurse,” the website said. “They wouldn’t give us a walker so we found an empty room with a walker in it and brought it back to her room.”

Then they told Glass-Stang, “Team Whiskey physical therapy is going to walk you.”

And Team Whiskey did.

At the end, Stang, their son Justin, and friends were wearing their Team Whiskey shirts.

Even the doctors and nurses who weren’t taking care of Mary would ask, “Hey, how’s Team Whiskey doing today?” Stang said. “It was bonding people together.”

Stang said it didn’t stop there.

“Patients would yell out, ‘Hey, how’s Team Whiskey?’ ” Stang said.

On the last day, Glass-Stang did 20 laps around the oncology floor.

“Through all doom and gloom Team Whiskey helped,” Stang said.

The slogan became, Team Whiskey, we endure.

“The positive response Team Whiskey got from the nurses and doctors was so overwhelming that we knew that Team Whiskey was able to unite people,” according to the website.

In 2019, Stang and his son formed Team Whiskey, an apparel business. Team Whiskey is American born and bred, family owned and operated.

In February 2023, Stang and Burrows started bottling The Sportsmen’s Whiskey.

The mash is 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley.

“Aged 5 years, non-chill filtered, and at 93 proof our bourbon gives you the complex taste profile from the spice of the rye on the front end to the smooth caramel corn flavor on the back end that makes you want to have another sip,” according to teamwhiskeyliquors.com/

The first batch they bottled was 1,200, said Burrows. In February 2024, they bottled 2,300.

“We’re pretty much doubling sales every quarter, which is good,” Burrows said.

It’s billed as a whiskey made by sportsmen for sportsmen and anyone else who appreciates a smooth pour.

To purchase tickets, go to https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/whiskey-bonanza or

https://www.ticketmaster.com/team-whiskey-bonanza-stateline-nevada-03-30-2024/event/17006066E2F439DC