Tears shed when businesses asked City Council not to raise local minimum wage

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Over 40 community members expressed comments regarding a potential minimum wage increase at City Council Tuesday night, April 23. The majority were business owners opposed, some in tears as they shared concerns regarding an increased minimum wage.

“I just want a break. I just want an opportunity to take advantage of this,” Gianna Aveni said through tears, owner of Blue Granite Climbing Gym. Aveni explained her company finally turned a profit after a three year loss due to forced closures during COVID-19 and increased payroll expenses. After those challenges, proposing local minimum wage increase, “It’s just a huge slap in the face,” she said.

In a recent story, the Tribune outlined Council’s discussion and 3-1 decision directing city staff take no action in establishing a local minimum wage. Here, the Tribune covers public comment on the item, spanning nearly two hours at the meeting.

Owners of the following businesses waited their turn to speak, sometimes forming a line behind the podium:

The Hangar

Sidestreet Boutique

Cold Water Brewery

Lake Tahoe Pizza Company

Cuppa Tahoe

Red Hut Cafe

Azul Latin Kitchen

Base Camp Pizza Co.

Blue Granite Climbing Gym

Riva Grill

Cold Stone Creamery

Chicken in a Barrel

The Woods

Burger Lounge

Fire + Ice

McP’s Taphouse Grill

Pacific Crest Gallery

Stardust Lodge

Americana Village

South Lake Brewing Company

RnR Vacation Rentals

Tahoe Rock Shop

Before public participation, Assistant City Manager Hilary Roverud presented state minimum wage information and a list of California cities with higher minimum wages than the state’s current rate of $16. The highest on the list is West Hollywood with a $19.08 minimum wage for employers with 26 employees or more.

“None of these communities have a similar employment profile as South Lake Tahoe, where we have such a high percentage of workers in the entertainment, recreation, accommodation, and food service industries,” Roverud explained to Council, “which makes it difficult to conduct a simple comparison or analysis of minimum wage effects using another jurisdiction’s experience.”

Prior to public comment, Councilmember Scott Robbins stated, “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people that are going to get up and talk about their view on the minimum wage, I’m sure many in the negative that are going to be opposed to it. I see everyone in the audience about that and my only question then will be for them to say, do they believe $16 is a livable wage here in the City of South Lake Tahoe?”

At a June meeting, Robbins had requested this item be placed on the agenda calendar.

Many businesses supplying comment Tuesday night, April 23, said they already pay staff over $16, around $20 for Nicole Smith at South Tahoe Brewing Company. She said the market has driven wages to this amount.

“As City Councilman Robbins describes are unseen and unconsidered back of house employees, they all make over minimum wage plus tips and most of them are north of $20 an hour currently,” said Bryce Bjerke, general manager of Riva Grill, who explained around 30 employees make up this back of house staff. He has another 70 front of house staff at minimum wage, but are tipped.

Jerry Blindel with Forest Suites Resort said they pay more than $18 an hour on average to entry level staff already, “because they are not tipped positions.”

Many had come that night to speak on a $23 an hour minimum wage, which Mayor Cody Bass stated was never proposed by council prior to comment. Robbins had proposed a $23 wage phased over five years on social media and a guest column to the Tribune on August 7.

“Just enough pay so that a single room, in shared house, is affordable to a full-time worker,” his post reads.

‘Kiss of death’

As pointed out by Councilmember Tamara Wallace as well as citizens, an increase from $16 to $23 amounts to a 43.75% increase. “This proposed wage increase could be the kiss of death for some of these local businesses,” Nate Riffle, owner of the Hangar, expressed to Council after discussing challenges businesses have already contended with in recent years.

Those challenges being the pandemic, Caldor fire and high insurance rates that followed, as well as the second largest winter on record.

“And on top of that, we’re all trying to balance inflationary costs that hit every single aspect of our business, equipment, costs of goods sold, market pressure for increasing labor costs, on top of incredibly tight margins already, and,” he said, “we want so badly to be in a position to offer our employees more, like benefits.”

Brennon Touryan with the Lake Tahoe Pizza Company said the increase will have an enormous effect on all businesses to survive, “And I do mean survive. The theme of this region has been survival since the Donner Party and the Washoe Tribe.”

Debbie Brown with Cold Water Brewery & Grill explained restaurants operate on the leanest margins there are. “Who wants a $40 burger? You waiting for that?,” she asked, “Because that’s what happens when we make minimum wage $23.” Brown explained they’ve already dealt with compression when Heavenly increased their wage to $20.

Other business owners said they’d likely have to shut their doors, or increase prices so much, it would sticker shock tourists and drive them away.

The state mandated minimum wage increases from 2017 to present from $10 to $16 have caused Basecamp Pizza and Azule to increase their prices over 86%, resulting in less local guests and increasing tourist traffic. That’s according to a letter read by Danny Scott on behalf of owner Ray Villaman. Their average large pizza went from $18 in 2017 to $32 today. He stated continuing to drive wages higher will result in higher prices, reduced jobs and only higher income earners dining out.

“‘As much as we love our South Lake Tahoe community,'” Scott read, “this City Council would be sending us and every restaurant owner a very clear message to stop expanding in South Lake Tahoe and move to a more business friendly environment.'”

Counter productive for employees

Many commenters, including employees themselves, expressed the negative effects a hiked minimum wage would have on workers.

“I work for a small business owner,” a worker said, “I would rather have my job than him close his office because he cannot afford to pay the wages that have been submitted.”

Touryan said a vote for an increase in minimum wage is a vote for an increase in costs that will result in an increase in cost of living. “It will also result in a loss of hours,” he said, “And from my understanding, some of the affordable housing require a minimum hours worked per week. This would be counter productive.”

“We’re talking about $23 an hour, but is that what people are looking for?,” Sandra Santane of Cuppa Tahoe asked. Santane explained in her attempt to retain more employees, discovered many were leaving for lower paying jobs that provided benefits. “I swallow very very hard when I pay their healthcare bill, but that’s what they were looking for.”

Seventh grader Mac expressed fear no one would be able to hire him with an increased minimum wage. “Last summer my brother got his first job after his seventh grade year. I to too.” He said he needs to be taught more skills, having a small skill set. “That’s what I hope my first job does.”

Loreen Sanchez, owner of Burger Lounge, has dedicated herself in helping town kids learn trades, and self sufficiency. “They come to me. I hire them because nobody else will and I help them learn a trade and how to get through life.” She said she can take her business down the hill and make a better margin in her profit, “but it’s not my passion because I want to give back to the community through our children.”

Kelly Gardner said Red Hut Cafe has been in business well over 60 years, employing some for over 45 years. “I do a very good job of retaining my employees. I treat them well,” the owner said, and added, if council raises minimum wage to $23, “I won’t be able to treat employees well.”

Azule and Base Camp Pizza Co. announced with the minimum wage increases since 2017, they’ve had to streamline operations to use less employees and incorporate more tech options.

Brown with Cold Water Brewery & Grill provided, “Those who do pay a $20 rate of pay have tendency to never include overtime.”

Others raised concerns about the compression such an increase would do to other positions pay as well as salary paid workers. “What do I pay my next guy?,” another business owner asked.

Don Havard with Chicken in a Barrel said, “Giving people a chance to make more money, very admirable, can’t disagree with that. We all want everyone to do better.” But he says the best way to do that isn’t by forcing businesses to pay. Instead, he said educating and providing opportunity is a better way. He said with a higher minimum wage, the entry level jobs won’t be available for high school students, college students, and seniors wanting a low pressure job and opportunity to be in the community after retirement. He expects local businesses to fail without the corporate capital to buy electronic kiosks like larger corporations have. “Those are all big corporations that can afford that. The mom and pops can’t.”

Corporate takeover

Others were also concerned a minimum wage increase could decimate small businesses, allowing larger corporations, who can afford technology alternatives and higher wages, to take over.

“It’s not going to serve well for small businesses in particular,” Kacee Colter said, chief operating officer of Fire + Ice, “I think this kind of thing will drive small business out.” Colter said the fast food chains and big brands would be the only ones able to come to South Lake. “I certainly wouldn’t want that.”

Community member Dan May said he supports minimum wages in general, but does not support an increase in South Lake Tahoe at this time. “When I think about raising the minimum wage and having a minimum wage, I think about checking corporate power,” he said, “And what I’m hearing tonight is not corporate power. I’m hearing local business owners who want to own a business.” He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to frequent local businesses, like Blue Granite Climbing gym and South Tahoe Pizza Company, instead of 24 Hour Fitness or Pizza Hut. “And I would miss so much if I didn’t feel connected to the businesses as being part of this community and I’m grateful that they are here.”

Another community member pointed out they are already seeing larger conglomerates open up, like Wolf. “If we really want to improve our community here, I don’t think that raising the minimum wage is the proper way to do it,” stating smaller businesses would struggle while larger corporations would be able to afford the wage hike and the region’s seasonal ups and downs.

Just explore it

While a majority of commenters were opposed, a handful of commenters provided statements in support.

One commenter, by the name of Juan, pointed out the agenda simply states initiating a public process to explore a potential minimum wage ordinance. “All I’m seeing here is just to explore it and I think our council should explore it whether or not anything may happen.”

Another community member, named Jack, said increasing minimum wage has proven to shrink gender and wage gaps as well as benefit small businesses by reducing turnover, increasing productivity and increasing consumer spending. “People need to have money to buy what businesses are selling,” he said, “Minimum Wage increases go right back into local economies. This is because workers who receive these pay increases are more likely to spend their money than high income households.” He also said the low skill labor does not exist, “every job requires a specific skill set and our social structures artificially inflate or deflate their value.”

Other concerns expressed were related to childcare costs going up, potentially threatening childcare and parents’ ability to make a living themselves, as well as South Tahoe’s existence as a border town, where it is cheaper to run businesses across state line.

The entire meeting is available on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s website .