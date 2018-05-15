Teddy Bear Picnic to benefit nonprofit

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe's Connection for Families will host its eighth annual Tahoe Teddy Bear Picnic on Sunday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aspen Grove.

At this fun family event, kids and their teddy bears visit arts, crafts, game, and activity stations. This year's guests will enjoy Bear Birthday Party, Camping, Construction, Face Painting, Bear Doctor and Dentist Check Up, Bear Salon, and Super Hero stations. There will also be an infant play area, sensory station, bounce house, and much more.

"Tahoe Teddy Bear Picnic is a wonderful time for families with young children," TCF Founder and Director of Education Laurean Meyer said. "The children really enjoy the bear themed activities. Each year the time flies by for the children because they have such a blast!"

A $35 Bearific Ticket includes a teddy bear, TCF water bottle, drawstring backpack, juice box, raffle tickets and more! A $15 General Admission Ticket includes unlimited access to the bounce house and teddy bear themed booths and activities. Food will be available for purchase from local vendor Red Truck and live music by Brooke Chabot will be enjoyed by all.

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, Truckee Pediatric Dentistry, Tahoe Expedition Academy, Tahoe Speech Therapy, Meyer Construction, Incline Village Urgent Care, Lake Tahoe School, and more will be part of the activities. Additional businesses like Huff's Heating & Air, PDL Biopharma, Sunshine Bakery, and Raley's have also sponsored or provided donations to show their support of TCF and our community.

Families and volunteers have contributed to ensure the Teddy Bear Picnic's success and to make sure a wonderful time will be had by all. It takes a village to provide the needed funds and the manpower to make the event as amazing as it is and our village has exceeded expectations.

"This is the fourth year I have been involved with the Teddy Bear Picnic. Each year I have truly been moved by the power of our community coming together," shared Kim Holscher, TCF executive director. "TCF is so grateful as volunteers offer their time, and companies and families willingly sponsor or donate. My 4-year-old is counting down the days and I can't wait to see all the kids smiling, having a blast with their bears!"

The Tahoe Teddy Bear Picnic is a great place to mingle with friends and get to know other families in our community. Kids can bring their teddy bears to join in on a bear-y good time or bears can be purchased at the door while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased at TCF (761 Northwood Blvd.), online at http://www.tcfkids.org, or by calling 775-832-8230. Guests may also pay at the door.

All proceeds from the event support Tahoe's Connection for Families. TCF is a nonprofit in Incline Village that provides parenting education and early childhood development programs for families with infants to children up to age five. Founded in 2001, TCF has served thousands of families in Incline Village and North Lake Tahoe.

This article was submitted by Tahoe's Connection for Families. For more information call 775-832-8230 or visit http://www.tcfkids.org.