Teddy Bears rain down for Tahoe in 5-2 win

Knight Monsters vs Utah

Provided

STATELINE, Nev.- It only took two minutes for the furry festivities to start on teddy bear toss night.

Jake McGrew sent the bears flying in the first, as the Tahoe Knight Monsters took down Utah 5-2 at home for their 6th straight victory. Troy Loggins scored his ninth goal of the year, Jett Jones scored the game-winner in the second, and Jordan Papirny stood strong in net to lead Tahoe to a solid win.

McGrew wasted no time in the first, scoring off a perfect pass from Luke Adam. It was his second goal in as many games, both having the captain provide the primary helper.

“It was nice to get it out of the way early, thankfully Jake potted one early to get the bears on the ice,” said Knight Monsters head coach Alex Loh. “It was really fun to see.”

That was the only goal scored in the first but Tahoe carded multiple grade-A scoring changes throughout the frame. Utah Netminder Jake Barczewski made a few sprawling saves, and 10 total, to keep the Grizzlies in it through 20 minutes.

The second period featured furious action on both sides, with four total goals and 31 total shots. After Briley Wood notched the equalizer seven minutes in, Troy Loggins and Jett Jones scored 13 seconds apart to make the score 3-1 late in the frame.

Dylan Fitze got one back for Utah just a minute later, and the buzzer sounded at the end of the second period with the Knight Monsters clinging to a one-goal lead.

They would slam the door in the third however, only allowing eight shots on goal, and tacking on two goals at the end of regulation. Artur Cholach fired in a 175-foot empty-netter, and a Luke Adam notched a one-timer thirty seconds later to finish the job.

The key moment of the third for Tahoe was a 4-on-3 penalty kill early in the frame, where they slammed down any momentum Utah was attempting to build.

“Our guys did a great job, we blocked some shots there, Jones was really good there,” said Loh.

The Knight Monsters have now won six games in a row heading into the series finale against Utah on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.