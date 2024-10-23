TEDxSouthLakeTahoe 2024 set to inspire with dynamic speaker lineup

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 5 to 9 PM

Where: Duke Theatre, Lake Tahoe Community College, One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Tickets: $75 per person (includes light refreshments and appetizers during intermission)

Purchase Tickets: Visit https://tedxsouthlaketahoe.com/tickets or call 530-541-4660 ext. 717 for group purchases. Event Details

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – TEDxSouthLakeTahoe returns this October, offering an evening of inspiring talks from innovators, activists, and visionaries across various disciplines. Set for Saturday, October 26, 2024, the event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theatre, located at One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA.

This year’s TEDx event promises to engage the community with fresh perspectives on vital global and personal topics, from financial empowerment to AI-driven entrepreneurship. Tickets are now on sale for this inspiring event, priced at $75 per person, which includes light refreshments and appetizers during intermission.

Secure your spot by visiting https://tedxsouthlaketahoe.com/tickets or contact the CONNECT office for bulk ticket purchases at 530-541-4660 ext. 717.

FEATURED SPEAKERS

This year’s event will spotlight the following speakers:

Melissa Dorman

o Talk Title: “Want to Retire Early? Bank on Your Neighbor through Seller Financing”

o Former social worker turned real estate investor, Melissa will share how she built a six-figure passive income by utilizing seller financing to empower her community and help others retire early.

o Talk Title: “Science to Solutions”

o CEO of the League to Save Lake Tahoe, Darcie combines science with policy advocacy to protect one of the nation’s most treasured ecosystems.

o Talk Title: “The Ultimate Win-Win: Why DEI Can’t DIE”

o A consultant for major real estate firms and diversity advocate, Julia discusses the crucial role of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in fostering leadership growth and business success.

o Talk Title: “Kids Teaching Kids”

o An 8-year-old prodigy, Juliette is an acclaimed violinist, artist, mathlete, and philanthropist, with her inspiring story reaching millions globally.

o Talk Title: “Life Requisites: Show Up, Engage, Express Gratitude, and Remain Curious and Playful”

o Professional rock climber and co-founder of Paradox Sports, Timmy shares how outdoor adventure and adaptive sports can drive personal transformation.

o Talk Title: “The Entrepreneurs AI Guide: 3 Keys to Integrate AI to Enhance Growth, Profitability, and Community Investment”

o Zachariah specializes in helping entrepreneurs leverage AI technology to scale their businesses and community impact.

o Talk Title: “How to Save Lives with Two Minutes of Listening”

o Dr. Mel Thacker, a double board-certified physician, advocates for the power of communication in healthcare to prevent medical errors and improve patient outcomes.

o Talk Title: “The Power of Emotional Sobriety”

o Dr. Andrea Vitz, a best-selling author and chiropractor, explores emotional sobriety and how it can transform personal relationships and mental health.

Don’t miss out on this engaging and transformative event where ideas worth spreading take

center stage. Join TEDxSouthLakeTahoe for a night of powerful talks that inspire change and

spark meaningful conversations.