Tee Up for a Cause at the inaugural Live Violence Free Golf Tournament Fundraiser 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Looking for a fun way to support your community? Join us on September 23, 2024, at Tahoe Paradise Golf Course for the 1st Annual Live Violence Free Twilight Tournament Fundraiser Scramble. This event offers a great evening of golf while raising crucial funds for Live Violence Free, a nonprofit that has been dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in our community for fourty-seven years.

With check-in at 4:00 p.m. and a 4:30 p.m. shotgun start, participants will enjoy a round of golf, a cart, swag bags, and a variety of activities including raffles, live music by The Residents, and delicious food from Phillyphils food truck. Fun contests for the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin will also be held, and mulligans can be purchased for $10 to give players a second chance at improving their scores. With only 60 player spots available, now is the time to secure your place and help make a difference in our community.

This tournament comes at a critical time for organizations like Live Violence Free. Recent federal budget cuts have put immense pressure on local services that help survivors. The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), one of the largest sources of funding for these services, has seen a 43% reduction in its allocation to California for 2024. This means that programs providing essential support to survivors of domestic violence and other crimes are now relying on the generosity and involvement of local communities more than ever.

“Proceeds from the tournament will go directly to supporting Live Violence Free’s critical programs, including emergency safe housing, youth outreach services, crisis counseling, therapy, and outreach services,” explained Briana Vallejo, Community Relations Coordinator at Live Violence Free. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy a day on the green while making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Federal budget cuts to VOCA are already being felt across the state. As funding continues to dwindle, local nonprofits like Live Violence Free face increasing challenges to sustain their programs. While the state has stepped in with temporary relief funding, this support is only a stopgap measure. The long-term sustainability of these programs depends on consistent community engagement and fundraising efforts. That’s where events like this golf tournament come in—providing a fun, community-centered way to raise much-needed funds.

Beyond playing in the tournament itself, there are several ways to get involved. Sponsorship opportunities start at $150, which include tee box signage and social media recognition. Sponsoring the event is a fantastic way for local businesses to show their support for survivors while gaining visibility in the community. Whether you’re an avid golfer, a local business owner, or simply someone looking to make a difference, there are many ways to contribute to the success of this fundraiser.

To register for the tournament, visit http://www.liveviolencefree.org/golf or stop by the Tahoe Paradise Pro Shop. For sponsorship details or more information, contact Dee at 415-813-8515 or visit http://www.liveviolencefree.org/golf-sponsor . Don’t wait—spaces are limited, and your participation will make a lasting impact on the lives of survivors and the overall health of our community.

Together, we can help create a safer, healthier future for everyone.