Temporary boat ramp closure at Sand Harbor State Park

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The boat ramp and boat ramp parking lot at Sand Harbor State Park will be closed Wednesday, June 4, and Thursday, June 5, 2025, while crews remove a dock severely damaged by recent storms.

Once removed, the damaged dock will be temporarily stored in the boat ramp parking lot, resulting in reduced parking availability. After the lot reopens, access will remain limited while the dock section is stored. Boat launch parking is first-come, first-served, so visitors are strongly encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot.

An additional short-term closure or restricted access may be needed when a crane arrives to complete dock removal. Park staff will provide advance notice and work to minimize further disruptions.

For updates, visit parks.nv.gov .