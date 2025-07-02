Temporary closure of El Dorado Beach at Lakeview Commons for emergency repairs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – El Dorado Beach at Lakeview Commons will be temporarily closed on July 2 and 3, 2025, to conduct emergency repairs. The closure will include the beach, seating area and boat ramp. This closure is necessary to address significant beach erosion and ensure the safety of the public. The Lakeview Commons park area will remain open.

In 2018, severe erosion at El Dorado Beach resulted from high winds and lake levels, leaving a large portion of the shoreline in an unsafe condition. Emergency repairs were made at that time, by installing plastic super sacks filled with sand to function as a revetment to limit further erosion and replenish the public access beach area. However, assessments of the beach this winter and spring revealed that the protective measures had become exposed. City staff have been working with partner agencies preparing plans for permanent repairs.

A major storm event on June 21, 2025, exacerbated the erosion, completely exposing the protective super sacks and creating unsafe conditions for the public. The City is making emergency repairs this week to bury the exposed super sacks and replenish the beach with new sand to restore safe conditions prior to the Fourth of July holiday when thousands of visitors are expected to enjoy the beach.

The City is committed to completing these repairs promptly to reopen the beach for public use by the Fourth of July holiday. We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation during this temporary closure.

After the temporary effort is completed, the City is planning to engage in a permanent solution in a future year to resolve this issue.