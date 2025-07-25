Temporary closure of South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena from Aug. 4-Sept. 15 for energy efficiency upgrades

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena will be temporarily closed from Aug. 4 through Sept. 15 for essential upgrades to improve energy efficiency and reliability at the arena. These planned improvements are part of a larger citywide energy upgrades project. With a unique financing structure, the future cost savings due to energy generation from solar installations will help fund the needed upgrades at the ice arena.

Planned upgrades include:

Full replacement of the Central Chiller Plant

Roof replacement, including additional insulation for added energy efficiency

Refurbishment and relocation of a microturbine for more efficient heating and energy use at the Ice Arena

The ice arena’s current central chiller plant has reached the end of its expected service life. The City is taking proactive steps to replace the equipment now to avoid future disruptions. With this planned closure, it helps to manage costs effectively while maximizing future ice time for the community.

Since the Ice Arena opened in May 2002, the ice has never been fully melted and rebuilt. During this closure, the ice will be removed for the first time. There is a possibility that the underlying concrete may show signs of cracking. If repairs are needed, the closure could extend beyond the planned reopening date of Sept. 16. The City will keep the community updated on any changes to the schedule.

“We know how important the Ice Arena is to our community, and this temporary closure gives us the opportunity to make vital upgrades that will ensure it continues to operate efficiently for years to come,” said John Stark, Parks and Recreation Director. “By planning ahead, we’re preventing potential equipment failures, avoiding costly repairs, and creating a more sustainable ice arena for the future.”

Willdan Energy Solutions is the general contractor for the upgrades at the ice arena and will be overseeing the project.

The City appreciates the community’s patience and understanding during this important project.