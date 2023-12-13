Temporary lane closures as NDOT activates traffic signal on U.S. 50 at Warrior Way, Lake Tahoe

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Brief lane closures will be in place on U.S. 50 at Warrior Way along Tahoe’s east shore Thursday, Dec. 14 as the Nevada Department of Transportation stripes the intersection and activates a new traffic signal to enhance traffic flow and safety.

Single lane closures will take place on U.S. 50 at Warrior Way Dec. 14 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. as crosswalks and stop bars are striped at the intersection. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times. Motorists should anticipate moderate travel delays, and are reminded to drive safely through the work zone.

The new traffic signal will be activated after roadway striping is complete. Drivers should leave extra time to travel through the intersection and be prepared to stop for the new signal.

The new signal will provide protected turns to and from Warrior Way for the safety and mobility of the approximately 19,000 drivers who travel the highway daily.

The following improvements were also made as part of the project:

Crosswalks and sidewalks from the signalized intersection into the U.S. Forest Service Zephyr Cove Day Use Area.

An infiltration basin and drainage improvements installed north of the intersection to enhance natural roadway stormwater infiltration and water quality.

On-highway parking from north of Warrior Way to the Zephyr Cove Resort entrance has been permanently removed to reduce safety concerns associated with vehicles parking along the shoulders of the heavily-traveled highway. The parking restrictions are aimed at keeping everyone safer by reducing the potential of pedestrian and other traffic crashes. Motorists previously parked on the narrow shoulder near the highway’s busy travel lanes, creating potential traffic safety concerns. Erosion and dust pollution created by parking on the dirt roadway shoulders can also impact the Lake Tahoe environment.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram for updates from across the state.